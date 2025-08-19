A train traveller was worried the driver was going too fast and was hilariously schooled to the next station and beyond

Life trains

If there’s one thing everyone can agree on about the state of the nation’s train network is that is expensive, far too expensive.

But do the country’s trains also travel too fast? Like, far too fast?

We only ask this after journalist @JacquiDeevoy1 took to Twitter to share some footage of the train she was travelling on – London to Littlehampton, since you ask – and her concerns about the psychological state of the driver at the front of it.

The train I’m on is going alarmingly fast. It’s making me wonder about the driver’s state of mind. How often do train drivers have medical and psychological checks? pic.twitter.com/FhGVtVt0dD — Jacqui Deevoy (@JacquiDeevoy1) August 16, 2025

And if Jacqui was looking for answers then it was answers she got. Lots of them.

1.

They’re supposed to go fast really Jacqui — Rob Smith (@iamrobertybob) August 16, 2025

2.

Really is hard to shake the feeling that at some point in the last 5 years, a decent chunk of the population went completely and irredeemably mad. Like, properly insane. https://t.co/b7bHHjr3Dz — David (@FourNaanJeremy) August 18, 2025

3.

If he/she passed out it would stop the train.

Unless he/she is twisted with only a need for speed and then you might be in trouble.

If he/she is stopping for stations you are ok.

Enjoy the ride

✊☀️ — (@drnope) August 16, 2025

4.

5.

It’s ok . Jacqui still thinks it’s 1840 and trains can’t go over 30 mph — Rob Smith (@iamrobertybob) August 16, 2025

6.

No one does misery quite like brits https://t.co/Vuw6AQgIhp — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) August 18, 2025

7.