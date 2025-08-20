This epic Donald Trump ramble was so off-message even Fox News tried to cut him off – 18 slack-jawed and totally on-point responses

Politics donald trump Fox News Ukraine

If you’ve ever been stuck on the phone with your father-in-law late on a Sunday morning, you know exactly how these Fox News hosts felt when they asked Donald Trump a simple question. After asking a question about land swaps, the hosts had to settle in and listen. For a full minute and a half. To an answer that did not ever at any point come within a square mile of answering their question.

Have a seat, make it a comfortable one, and listen.

BREAKING: In a shocking momemt, Trump reveals that despite meetings with Putin and Zelensky, despite reality, he still blames Ukraine for Russia’s invasion. “You don’t take on a nation that’s 10 times your size.” His dementia is a national security issue. pic.twitter.com/XJtm5Pww9Z — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) August 19, 2025

If you’re counting at home, that’s 7 attempts at interrupting the president before they can finally get in a word. And also, if you’re counting at home, that was one total and complete non-answer about the peace summit that he was on the phone specifically to talk about.

Here’s how the internet felt.

While Trump fumbles facts, Putin’s savage invasion of Ukraine reveals him as a bloodthirsty tyrant hell-bent on erasing a sovereign nation. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) August 19, 2025

Trump’s only plan was always to gift Russia as much Ukraine he could get away with. He’s not only a felon, he is also a traitor to this country. — Germano (@g_e_r_m_a_n_o) August 19, 2025

He’s so a danger! He can only think in short bites and “in the moment”. He can’t ever take anything he’s said forward because he doesn’t remember it!! Holy 25th Amendment batman! — Lurker Extraordinaire (@Ozarkliving) August 19, 2025

Very strange view. Zelensky did not ‘take on’ Russia. Ukraine is defending itself from a Russian invasion. — Alec Thornton (@axfan) August 19, 2025

Why is it so impossible for tRump to accept the fact that RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA started the war and is totally responsible for this horrific conflict and tragedy! Unbelievable! — Judith Vogelsmeier (@5Judithv1) August 19, 2025

He has always been a national security issue — Robert Hovestadt (@HovestadtR) August 19, 2025

on the bright side he’s probably forgot the launch codes — Paul Danty (@PaulDanty89928) August 19, 2025

I’m not surprised. “You should give in to a bully” is Trump’s life motto. — michael musto (@mikeymusto) August 19, 2025

