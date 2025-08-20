Donald Trump was asked why he didn’t call Putin in front of European leaders and it was basically the worst answer possible

US donald trump Putin

During his White House summit with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders, Donald Trump broke off from the meeting to have a phone call with Vladimir Putin.

Except he didn’t do it in the presence of all the other western leaders, he decided to do it in private (presumably not on the toilet, but all bets are off at this point).

It prompted all sorts of speculation what Trump would have wanted to discuss with Putin without anyone else knowing, so it was only natural that Fox News should ask him about it.

FOX: What was the reaction among European leaders when you decided to call Putin during your meeting? TRUMP: I didn’t do it in front of them. I thought that would be disrespectful to President Putin. pic.twitter.com/Rt7jJoKX9R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

Don’t want to disrespect the ruthless invader. https://t.co/5kq2JiLbun — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 19, 2025

Trump thought it was “disrespectful” to Putin to call him in front of our allies, so he snuck it in behind their backs. That says it all: he puts Putin’s feelings above America’s strength and unity with Europe. A president should stand with our allies, not tiptoe around a… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) August 19, 2025

Of all the answers he could have given, this was the worst option. https://t.co/vv88bPDu9H — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 19, 2025

I hope I live long enough to find out what Putin has on Trump. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) August 19, 2025

He’s so afraid of Putin. https://t.co/qhqEJ3jVeO — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 19, 2025

