Somebody asked about small-scale social faux pas that make you cringe – 23 small but deeply felt embarrassments

Existing in the world without constantly feeling like you’ve made a tit of yourself is tricky, but it’s a feat that seems to be even harder if you’re British.

They’ve been talking about this, appropriately enough, on the AskUK subreddit, after user CobaltBlue389 posted about their own day-to-day interactions that have left them with a subtle but lingering sense of foolishness:

What’s an awkward social faux pas that isnt full scale embarrassment, but enough to feel ‘urgh’? Both a stranger and I were waiting for coffee at the end of the bar of a well-known coffee shop, and both yawned simultaneously and made eye contact. So we smiled at each other, mid-yawn. Weird. Or that thing when you try and let a car through whilst they try and let you through, and the stop start goes on too long. That kind of thing?

1.

‘Saying goodbye to someone and then walking in the same direction.’

–Little_Mog

2.

‘Meeting them in the first, third and sixth aisles at Tesco, after saying your goodbyes in the first aisle.’

–CobaltBlue389

3.

‘When you’re on a bus and you get up to offer your seat to someone who doesn’t consider themself as fat or old as you clearly just did.’

–Dramatic_Strategy_95

4.

‘Accidentally interrupting someone on the phone, and then the whole ‘Oops – sorry – come again – no you go – could you re – sorry’ thing. Makes me want to die a bit.’

–pronouncedshorsha

5.

‘Or when you both say something at the same time and then just stay there is awkward silence waiting for the other to reply.’

–Doctordelayus

6.

”Thanks, you too’ when actually inaccurate. Such as to airport staff when they wish you a good flight.’

–Unhappy_Pickle_7993

7.

‘The stench of a disgusting bowel movement* when you leave a loo and someone is waiting to go in and you feel you have to confirm it wasn’t you.

*assuming it was there beforehand.’

–WVA1999

8.

‘Waving ‘back’ at someone who is waving to someone behind you. Or replying ‘thanks’ to a compliment meant for someone else.’

–Hair_of_the_cat_

9.

‘Someone holding the door open for you when you were a bit too far away to not feel awkward.’

–ItsSuperDefective

10.

‘Went to buy my kids ice creams at an event on Saturday. The guy in the van says ‘Hiya, you alright?’ I responded ‘yes please’.’

–RainingBlood398

11.

‘When you almost walk in to somebody and both try to dodge each other by stepping to the same side, and it happens more than once. Like an awkward dance with no music.’

–sunflowersunset1

12.

‘Trying to open a door the wrong way. I can feel the judgement from a mile away.’

–Superb-Hippo611