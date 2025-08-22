What’s something people brag about that isn’t impressive? – 17 boasts nobody wants to hear about

Round Ups Ask Reddit

There are certain impressive feats that it’s fair game to brag about, and then there are underwhelming ‘achievements’ that bore people to tears.

If you’re not sure which camp your tales fall into, you may be about to find out. That’s because Turkishkebab1 decided to separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to bragging rights by putting this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something people brag about that isn’t impressive?’

Here are the top replies that bore people to tears …

1.

‘Teachers that brag about how no one passes their class.’

-Intelligent-Bottle22

2.

‘My uncle likes to brag that he got all the way through high school without learning how to read. Like, good job being kind of dumb, extremely stubborn, and having teachers that didn’t give a single shit about you. Sick flex, big dogg.’

-CommunicationTop5231

3.

‘How many hours they work. hate seeing someone sacrifice their health for a company that most likely doesn’t GAF about them’

-audioidol

4.

‘How little sleep you got the night before…..sleep is important take care of yourself’

-Zealousideal_Tough70

5.

‘Fighting, how fast they drive, that they haven’t wasted time reading anything since high school’

-CalifOdysseus

6.

“I’m a alpha male”

-The-Crafty-Cat

7.

‘How drunk they can get and still drive’

-jjj44200

8.

‘How much people spend being “high maintenance.”’

-Powerful-Date6290

9.