JD Vance said every major conflict ended with negotiation, and history entered the chat – 21 owns for the ages

US JD Vance

It’s hard to work out what made the president choose JD Vance to be his running mate.

Perhaps it was his history of comparing Trump to Hitler – a man we’re becoming increasingly convinced is one of the president’s heroes. Perhaps it was the fact that he was a fellow best-selling author of a book filled with lies and self-aggrandising. It may even have been because he was hoping to get some make-up tips to avoid that embarrassing tell-tale tidemark of foundation.

Over recent days, we’ve begun to suspect that it’s because the men share an all-encompassing disregard for historical facts, and a curious willingness to display that ignorance to the world in the pursuit of supporting the regime’s incredibly unethical behaviour.

Here’s how he responded to Kristen Welker’s question about Trump’s plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war by forcing the invaded country to accept the loss of its sovereign territory.

JD Vance: "This is how wars ultimately get settled. If you go back to World War 2, if you go back to every major conflict in human history, they all end with some kind of negotiation." pic.twitter.com/FB4VJgljG5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2025

If you listen carefully, you can hear Churchill spinning in his grave. You can also hear the sound of multiple facepalms, as these responses perfectly illustrate.

1.

Hitler killed himself and Germany surrendered. Japan got nuked. Do they teach history in Ohio? https://t.co/KQkfXYxh93 — European National Conservative (@pl_european) August 24, 2025

2.

World War 2 ended with the unconditional surrender of Germany and Japan there were no negotiations — Chris1966. (@Chris1966) August 24, 2025

3.

If you remove museum exhibits and are generally hostile to the accurate study of history, you will end up saying some of the dumbest shit in human history https://t.co/KvORI8wxeQ — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) August 25, 2025

4.

Everybody remembers that seminal moment in WW2 with FDR in his wheelchair rolling out the red carpet for Hitler discussing which portions of France he will get in exchange for peace. https://t.co/VZPOhHfKeI — Tim Miller (@Timodc) August 24, 2025

5.

.@JDVance has enlightened us…. Japan and Germany apparently conditionally surrendered at the end of WWII. Now, Mr. Veep, what were those conditions, exactly? https://t.co/FhS7hBe6tb pic.twitter.com/ka83VqHZgW — Sane Constitutionalist RG (@ConservativeRG) August 24, 2025

6.

Hitler killed himself in a bunker, Mussolini was executed, and Germany and Japan were occupied. https://t.co/FaOTlTJeTl — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) August 24, 2025

7.

JD Vance has absolutely no clue about the history of World War 2. https://t.co/6hoXLzaPHZ — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) August 24, 2025

8.

“Surrender is unconditional.” If this White House doesn't even know how we defeated the last tyrant invading Europe, how can we expect them to go toe-to-toe with the current one. https://t.co/LO5pEdsIBn pic.twitter.com/vwpVmPikZ6 — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) August 24, 2025

9.

BREAKING: JD Vance lies that there was a negotiated end to the Second World War. With who? Hitler killed himself in the bunker. Mussolini was overthrown. Two atomic bombs were dropped on Japan. Germany and Japan were occupied by allied forces. Read a book. pic.twitter.com/ZDdZfuw5Lc — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) August 24, 2025

10.

JD Vance talking about how wars end is rich, his only battle experience is with a history book he clearly never finished. — Shaun Pinner (@olddog100ua) August 24, 2025

11.