US JD Vance

JD Vance said every major conflict ended with negotiation, and history entered the chat – 21 owns for the ages

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 26th, 2025

It’s hard to work out what made the president choose JD Vance to be his running mate.

Perhaps it was his history of comparing Trump to Hitler – a man we’re becoming increasingly convinced is one of the president’s heroes.

Perhaps it was the fact that he was a fellow best-selling author of a book filled with lies and self-aggrandising.

It may even have been because he was hoping to get some make-up tips to avoid that embarrassing tell-tale tidemark of foundation.

Over recent days, we’ve begun to suspect that it’s because the men share an all-encompassing disregard for historical facts, and a curious willingness to display that ignorance to the world in the pursuit of supporting the regime’s incredibly unethical behaviour.

Here’s how he responded to Kristen Welker’s question about Trump’s plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war by forcing the invaded country to accept the loss of its sovereign territory.

If you listen carefully, you can hear Churchill spinning in his grave. You can also hear the sound of multiple facepalms, as these responses perfectly illustrate.

