‘Older people on Reddit: What is 100% pure bullshit?’ – 17 things online elders are sick of

The image of a cantankerous old person is something of a cliche. But if a recent r/AskReddit thread is anything to go by, it’s not entirely without merit.

From pointless serving fees to the rise of influencers, it seems like there are lots of things that rub seniors up the wrong way. And we know this because Complete_Fly_96 invited older people to share their hangups by posing this question:

‘Older people on Reddit. What is 100% pure bullshit?’

Here are the top replies that need to be called out for the nonsense that they are…

1.

‘Paying service fees on top of the price, when the service is automated anyways.’

-Brilliant-Motor7359

2.

‘My kids telling me ankle socks are for middle aged dorks. Yeah, I know. That’s why I keep buying them. I’m not following fashion trends in socks.’

–Words-Words-Words-

3.

‘Timeshares. I’m assuming at this point it’s just old people who have them because they don’t seem to be as popular as they were when I was younger. But they are bullshit.’

-HorrorSmile3088

4.

‘LinkedIn. It’s just a bunch of corporate sociopaths jerking each other off.’

-Rocknrollsk

5.

‘Influencers – their lives aren’t real.’

-Possible-Delay

6.

‘99% of dating advice’

-EducationalZebra5936

7.

‘Work hard, don’t take time off and your loyalty will be rewarded. 100000% bullshit.’

-Soda-Popinski-

8.

‘Blue collar jobs are bad. I loved my blue collar work, get in, work and leave it behind when I went home. Plus that union pay was sweet. If I ever return to the workplace it is blue for me.’

-AnnabellaPies

9.