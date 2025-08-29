‘What’s a reference price you can’t let go of?’ – 22 increasingly expensive things that will blow your mind more than £1 Freddos

Life r/AskUK

The UK has an awful lot of strange quirks, one of which is that the price of a single Freddo is trusted to test how much inflation and the cost of living has risen much more than actual, qualified economists. But it turns out that it isn’t only the astronomical cost of the frog-based chocolate treat that has got people’s purses in a twist. Over on the AskUK subreddit, user Acceptable_Cod_1103 asked this:

What’s a reference price you can’t let go of? We all know people hold strong beliefs about how much a Freddo should cost, but what’s another reference price you struggle to let go of? Inspired by a poor guy I saw arguing online that he didn’t think a Flake 99 was worth more than 50p (he’d been charged £4 for it). I mean mate, they were 99p in the 90s… that’s why a whole generation thought they were named after the price. Anyway, what are you holding onto and how much should it cost?

And people who feel ripped off by pretty much everything nowadays chipped in with their thoughts.

1.

‘In my head a new video game is £40. So when I see starting prices of £70 I struggle to justify it, even though that is basically the norm now.’

–K1ng_Canary

2.

‘£0.50 for a 330ml canned drink. Saw one for £1.95 at a store and almost borked.’

–RedsonOfKyrypton

3.

‘Big bag of Doritos should be £1. Guilty pleasure to scoff an entire bag in the evening, but haven’t done so in years as I refuse to pay £2.50 for a pack.’

–Zaruz

4.

‘Noting that they down sized the ‘big’ bag from 200g to 180g few years ago.’

–badgersruse

5.

‘£3 Tesco meal deals .’

–Exxtraa

6.

‘Mars bar is 30p. That’s the price it was when I was at school, and all my food purchasing decisions are based on whether I want item X or the equivalent in Mars bars.’

–Dr-Moth

7.

‘Pringles should be £1. I’m sure I seen them for £2.50 recently.’

–rrainingcatz

8.

‘McDonald’s. £5.59 for 6 chicken nuggets… 6! That’s almost a quid a nugget. When did that happen? I remember when it was £4.99 for a share box of 20!’

–StereotypicallBarbie

9.

‘Walkers crisps were 25p from a vending machine as a kid, why does my allegedly subsidised work vending machine charge £1.05!?’

–Phelsumaman

10.

‘Butter. Should be 88p per 250g pack, as it was when I first started buying it myself around 15 years ago. I cannot wrap my head around this £1.99/£2.10 nonsense.’

–No_Application_8698

11.

‘In my head, petrol costs a pound or less per litre.’

–sockeyejo