A ‘Little Englander’ got all misty-eyed about a clip of their beloved 1950s London and ended up owned into next week

Life Britain nostalgia takedowns

Like us you probably haven’t come across this social media account called @britishunityuk.

Despite its name, it appears to hark after ‘unity’ only for a very specific type of person (you can probably guess), not least those people who are enthusiastically ‘raising the flag’ of St George all over the place right now.

And we mention it because it went viral with this clip of ‘safe, civilised and ENGLISH (their caps)’ 1950s London which made it come over all misty-eyed.

View on Threads

The takedowns came in thick and fast and a supremely satisfying read it was too.

1.

View on Threads

2.

View on Threads

3.

View on Threads

4.

View on Threads

5.

View on Threads

6.

View on Threads

7.