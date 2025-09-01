Celebrity engagement Taylor Swift TikTok
One CBS News reporter’s entertaining reaction to Taylor Swift’s engagement was caught on camera, and sums up how Swifties are feeling right now
After enough heartbreaks to fuel 11 original studio albums since 2006, Taylor Swift is engaged to be married to long-term boyfriend, American football player Travis Kelce.
The couple announced the news via an Instagram post, which, in just five days, has amassed a whopping 35.7M likes, making it the 9th most liked post on the app to date.
Fans and non-fans have been sharing the moment they learned the big news, with emotions ranging from hysterical joy to complete apathy. Take a moment to enjoy this round-up of the best reactions on the internet.
This is girlhood!!!
My sister texted me and I ran to tell my coworker
The silence as they took it all in
This CBS reporter received the news while on camera, and her reaction is full-on Swiftie.
CBS News reporter Olivia Rinaldi discovers Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce moments before going on live TV. "I feel like Paul Revere right now."
Here are a few things TikTok users had so say about it.
Everyone trying to work today.
Indeed
We are all basically engaged.
Duolingo Deutschland
I feel like Paul Revere is sooooo funny.
leeshirtteeshirt
100% appropriate reaction.
The Knot
THE Royal wedding! We need a ROYAL wedding.
Sush
Someone said to who…. who at cbs lives under a rock?
Emily (eme791)
She is all of us.
Literie
For some reason, even Donald Trump was asked to weigh in on the news, despite his apparent dislike of the singer. Last September, on Truth Social, a social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, he felt the need to post, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” It seems he has since forgotten the bad blood between them.
The US president wished Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'a lot of luck' when hearing of the news of their engagement during a cabinet meeting.
Best wishes to the happy couple from us at The Poke.
