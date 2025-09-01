Science space

NASA’s eerie black hole sounds are just the thing to give people the chills

Poke Staff. Updated September 1st, 2025

‘In space, no-one can hear you scream.’, claimed the Alien tagline. But Ridley Scott hadn’t heard NASA’s recording of the black hole that sits in the Perseus galaxy cluster.

YouTube users were suitably chilled by the sounds from more than 200 million light years away.

A black hole is probably one of the scariest things in the universe. The sound makes it even more frightening.
Richie Tavarez

That’s kind of actually sounds like all possible noises in space being pulled towards the black hole.
KuzarHorche

NASA shared the eerie sound clip on Twitter.

As you can gather from that, it’s not a pure reproduction of the black hole’s sound, but it was enough to give people a sense of the real thing – and they didn’t like it..

One scientifically minded tweeter gave the recording a further boost.

Never gonna give you up, never gonna hear you scream.

Source NASA Image Screengrab