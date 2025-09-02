Not that you needed proof, but this old Letterman clip confirms it’s really difficult to differentiate between Donald Trump and a monkey

Politics david letterman donald trump

This is one of those situations where the headline really tells the whole story.

But just for some context: below is a clip from David Letterman’s old late night show on CBS. This is from the ’90s. Even that far back, everyone knew Donald Trump was a buffoon. Or a primate, really.

Watch as Letterman asks a common New Yorker if she can tell the difference between the future President of the United States of America and a species well known for flinging its own poop at its family and friends. This shouldn’t be that hard. And yet it is.

When David Letterman would have people play Trump or monkey on his show back in the day! pic.twitter.com/n516xnA7BO — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) September 1, 2025

The comments consisted of a lot of “we all knew back then he was a moron.” Here are the best attempts at laughing to keep from crying on Twitter.

Trick question. Those are all apes. — ChurroDude (@ChurroDuderino) September 1, 2025

Donald has been a joke in NYC for decades. — Honest Abe REDUX (@ReduxStl) September 1, 2025

He should have always remained the joke that he is. I’ll never understand how Republicans elevated him to presidential status. Absolutely mind-boggling! — Rodney (@rodskiluv) September 1, 2025

Hey, @GOP! Your Dear Leader was a joke then & a bigger joke now! — Kay (@gregkay1927) September 1, 2025

In NY he behaved and was treated like the buffoon that he is. It was the heavily edited fantasy of The Apprentice which made people think he was anything but a jackass — LWLou (@DeLuca11211) September 1, 2025

yes yes this accurately depicts how we thought about Trump back then. Another reason it’s so hard for myriads of us old timers to take MAGAs seriously. Haha now I know where Bill Maher got his Trump orangutan comparison shtick. — eliST (@eliTX62) September 1, 2025

Damn, I thought the 3rd one was him for sure. I would have lost too — Me who shall not be named (@SCGrandma77) September 1, 2025

All the New Yorkers have known it for years, as presented here. Plus, how’s Rupert? I want to go to his sandwich shop.! — NorrisJ007 (@007NorrisJ) September 1, 2025

I’ve often said two events in 2015 help get Trump elected: Letterman’s retirement and Jon Stewart walking away from The Daily Show. Letterman would have relentlessly skewered Trump’s 2016 campaign and Stewart would have mobilized young voters in droves. — noneya – I believe #BLM (@BPop67) September 2, 2025

Steven Colbert should do this bit every show until the end of days.

Homage du Letterman — sharon k roberts (@teachjourno) September 1, 2025

Exactly anyone who grew up in the New York area knows what a con man he’s been and always will be. — Laureen Lane (@Laureengibbslan) September 1, 2025

Source: Twitter @Suzierizzo1