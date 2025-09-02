Turns out Yvette Cooper has got more flags than a flagshagger at a flag convention in Flagland – 23 funniest and totally on-point responses

Politics bbc breakfast flags Yvette Cooper

It used to just be at football World Cups and the like where everyone would start obsessing about St George’s flags, but for reasons you won’t need reminding of they are bleedin’ everywhere right now.

And nowhere more so than in the home of home secretary Yvette Cooper, apparently, who simply can’t move for slipping on a Union Jack tea towel or entangling herself in St George’s bunting.

Think we’re exaggerating? Think again, as Cooper was determined to prove her patriotic credentials to John Key on BBC1’s Breakfast today.

Asked if she’s got a flag on display in her home, the Home Secretary says she has Union Jack bunting, St Georges flags, St Georges bunting, and Union Jack flags and tablecloths. pic.twitter.com/gvYsfMqOrf — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 2, 2025

Dictionary’s got a new definition of ‘protesting too much’. And these people surely said it best.

I actually don’t think that’s enough flags. Why does Yvette Cooper hate this country so much? https://t.co/E8X6sm14L7 — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) September 2, 2025

The cabinet are now engaged in competitive flagging What will be the winning move? https://t.co/N19zwxneQL — troovus (@troovus) September 2, 2025

What are we doing? https://t.co/9jHtC7cwNA — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) September 2, 2025

This is getting painful and very silly. Why should flying the flag be an issue? Some people do, most people don’t. More people do on public occasions. That’s it. https://t.co/IkdKGh8jH9 — Mark Seddon (@MarkSeddon1962) September 2, 2025

No normal Brit has this shit, it’s lunacy, playground politics, and they are lowering themselves — Izzy (@rules_of_izzy) September 2, 2025

We are deep in parody territory now. https://t.co/44H13pwrsF — Richard Sanders (@PulaRJS) September 2, 2025

Have any of them said anything about the Indian restaurant in Ilford being torched? https://t.co/a8OvOvMLy9 — Tom Blackburn (@malaiseforever) September 2, 2025

But have you got a Union Jack tattoo? And if not, why not? Don’t you love your country? https://t.co/uotV3cgld7 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) September 2, 2025

Oh god. The politicians are actually having a Union Jack-off. https://t.co/Fb4vSZbFFW — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 2, 2025

Who the fuck has bunting up inside their home except for Christmas or someone’s birthday? ‍♂️ https://t.co/hIAuo8ZL4k — Briefcase Michael (@BriefcaseMike) September 2, 2025

