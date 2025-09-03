Someone asked to be convinced that autumn/winter is better than spring/summer – 23 replies from people who love those back-to-school vibes

Life autumn r/AskUK

September is here, which means that, even though it’s still too early to say the ‘C’ word, we all know that somewhere Mariah Carey is beginning to stir from her slumber and prepare her vocal chords.

However, not everyone loves the year’s slow descent into darkness, pumpkin spice and cosy jumpers, as proved by this post to the AskUK subreddit by user Zealousideal_Hat8578:

The people who love UK autumn/winter more than summer/spring, can you please convince me? I absolutely dread the arrival of autumn and feel depressed at the thought of it- shorter days (including commuting in the dark both in the morning and evening), miserable grey, rainy soggy weather, being indoors, having to wear tons of layers to go out, even for a quick errands, and I really don’t enjoy Christmas especially staying indoors the whole day and how it’s the same prolonged run up to it every single year – same cheesy songs playing for months, same intense marketing for gifts, same Christmas week panic at supermarkets etc. Whereas, I really like spring/summer – the long days, being out and about, etc. I would like winter if we got thick layers of snow (as those bright, cold, snowy days are as good as a summer’s day!) but we almost never do in the UK. I’ve seen lots of people say they much prefer autumn/winter, which I find perplexing! Can you please explain why as perhaps I’m being too close minded here?

All good points, well made, but luckily there are plenty of people who love the colder months out there, and they were more than happy to explain why…

1.

‘The colours of the leaves. The knitwear. The needing to warm up with a hot beverage when you come in from the cold. The crisp air and seeing your breath on it. The joy of homemade soup. Casserole and dumplings. It’s all just so lovely.’

–platypusscat

2.

‘I also love winter clothing! Being all snug and being able to be out and about without overheating. Not getting sweaty and gross just walking to the bus.’

–Daisies_forever

3.

‘And no heatwaves where you cant fall asleep in and having no a/c or anything to cool you down.’

–Skyline2969

4.

‘Also, not having to see so many grimy flip-flopped feet about the place.’

–platypusscat

5.

‘Living in a popular holiday destination in the countryside, autumn means no more hay fever and less people here on holiday so I can park near my house again.’

–and101

6.

‘Something special about my reactive rescue dog having the beach to himself on a sunny day in Jan.’

–Far-Bug-6985

7.

‘Make sure you’re taking your vitamin D. And go for a walk on Christmas Day! It’s a tradition in my family. You don’t need to stay in.’

–theresabearonmychair

8.

‘In winter all of the insects are dead. No flies, no slugs, no moths, no wasps. It’s bliss. I would live in permanent winter for that reason alone.’

–Lumpy_Flight3088

9.

‘Its socially acceptable to put your pjs on as soon as you get in from work. No expectation of socialising with people. The wood-burner is super cosy. The football is on and I can read whilst my husband watches.’

–iwannabeinnyc

10.

‘Candles, fires, cosy pjs and slippers. I love the notion of trying to get home before it’s dark snd hibernating. I like seeing the stars at night and settling down for the night. It feels calmer, less stressfully than the summer when your expected to go out and enjoy the sun whist it’s there.’

–TermAggravating8043

11.

‘Hayfever. Also at least in autumn I know it’s either probably going to be dull, windy or raining… Not windy, raining, thunderstorm, heatwave, then raining again in the afternoon.’

–hunsnet457

12.