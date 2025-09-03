Life awful bosses employers work
The tale of this woman’s 4-year work anniversary went wildly viral and was hideously relatable for all the wrong reasons
In today’s edition of ‘Horrible Bosses’ comes this tale that went wildly viral after it was posted by @sm_osment over on Twitter
Mega oof.
And we mention it not only because it’s an eye-opener in its own right but because it was hideously relatable for so many people.
Especially these ones.
— David Weigel (@daveweigel) September 2, 2025
— Priyankar Kumar (@priyankar97) September 2, 2025
— the Martha Stewart of this website (@sassykathy666) September 1, 2025
— ABNDESIGNS (@abndesigns) September 1, 2025
When my employer did something like this, it was a phishing trap setup by the infosec and whoever clicked were asked to go through a 3 hour mandatory training on info sec.. ♂️
— Madhan (@madhanb) September 1, 2025
For my five-year anniversary, my employer sent me an email that said “treat yourself!” with a picture of a donut. No donut. No voucher for a free donut. Not even a coupon for a discount on a donut. Just a picture. Of a donut. https://t.co/aC3Zgc0uWL
— jane craig, esq. (@allisonleabrown) September 1, 2025
— Dia (@Queen_Dia_) September 1, 2025
No points? My work last year gave this to people at Christmastime and some points to select “executive gifts”. Like what you ask? A keychain that can hold an airtag. A thermal coffee mug. A pen and pencil set. A peppermill. Instead of money or respect, which is what we wanted.
— paris hotel enjoyer (@iconridge) September 1, 2025
— Kris (@5kl) September 1, 2025