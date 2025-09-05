Donald Trump said garden sprinklers would have stopped the devastating California wild fires and ended up savagely burned – 15 sizzling smackdowns

Politics donald trump Gavin newsom

Donald Trump really checks all the boxes with this one. Blaming his biggest current rival for something catastrophic? Yep. Taking credit for his role in fixing something (even though it hasn’t been fixed yet)? That one, too. What about dividing the American people when he should really be trying to bring them together in support of each other? Mailed it.

Oh, we almost forgot, he couldn’t resist replaying his biggest hit: speaking incoherently, in a stream of consciousness, about total nonsense.

Trump: Newsom didn’t allow the water to come from the pacific northwest. I demanded that to be open. If that were open. You wouldn’t have had the fire because all the sprinklers would’ve worked in the houses. pic.twitter.com/hCOAniAP8t — Acyn (@Acyn) September 3, 2025

For those scoring at home, the President of the United States thinks water from the “Pacific Northwest” should’ve fixed the fires in California and they should done so via individual house sprinkler systems.

So yeah, that doesn’t make any sense. It’s also an attack on Gavin Newsom. And it doubles down on his need to deploy the military every time he doesn’t get his way. The internet was apropriately appalled.

1.

Insane.

Trump’s fire plan? Magic “Pacific Northwest water” and house sprinklers saving forests. This isn’t policy—it’s a rambling drunk uncle at Thanksgiving. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) September 3, 2025

2.

Let me translate this complex ecological and hydrological analysis for you. It means: “I don’t know a single goddamn thing about water, fire, forestry, or the basic geography of the United States, but I do know that I really, really don’t like the governor of California, so I’m… — Projekt Europa (@braesikalla) September 3, 2025

3.

4.

5.

In Trump’s make believe world he is some super hero. This dude is a narcissist to the fullest extent. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) September 3, 2025

6.

He’s the biggest drip on the planet — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 3, 2025

7.