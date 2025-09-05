Donald Trump wants to rebrand the Department of Defence as the ‘Department of War’ – 17 totally on-point direct hits

Politics donald trump

Because there isn’t enough important stuff going on in the world, obviously, Donald Trump has been thinking long and hard about America’s military capability.

Nothing to do with what it actually has or does, obviously, but what it’s called. He’s not happy with the ‘Department of Defence’ with all its negative, back to the wall connotations. He wanted something more go-getting. Like, say, the ‘Department of War’?

And we really do wish we were kidding.

JUST IN: Donald Trump will sign an executive order Friday to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War, Fox News reports. We are living in the dumbest of times. pic.twitter.com/qlD8FCMqxB — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 4, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Nothing says “Nobel Peace prize” quite like the changing the name of the Department of Defense to the “Department of War.” — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 4, 2025

2.

Renaming DoD the Dept of War nicely captures Trump’s governing style: – It’s performative Substantively, it’s a nothingburger. Trump doesn’t have to do anything or learn anything – It’s menacing It fits MAGA’s penchant for intimidation & bullying – It sounds tough & cool… https://t.co/nDgCXBbX4u — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) September 4, 2025

3.

Only someone who avoided the draft would want to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War. https://t.co/WJcyI1ZsID — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) September 4, 2025

4.

The files must be really bad. Also the money allocated to department of defense… not the dept of war. But all in all it’s a pointless distraction that will be reversed in 3 years https://t.co/DKwC49H9Yn — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) September 4, 2025

5.

Yeah yeah…. RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES. pic.twitter.com/1CVy6mHCFY — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 4, 2025

6.

This administration is spilling over the brim with some of the dumbest motherfuckers on planet Earth. — She Wolf (@RapierDiva) September 4, 2025

7.

As you switch to Department of War, please do the taxpayers a favor. Save all Department of Defense signage so we can quickly replace your stuff when the next sane administration returns to Department of Defense. Thank you for your attention to this matter! https://t.co/oSQ9AIu6jB — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) September 5, 2025

8.