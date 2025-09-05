Politics donald trump

Donald Trump wants to rebrand the Department of Defence as the ‘Department of War’ – 17 totally on-point direct hits

John Plunkett. Updated September 5th, 2025

Because there isn’t enough important stuff going on in the world, obviously, Donald Trump has been thinking long and hard about America’s military capability.

Nothing to do with what it actually has or does, obviously, but what it’s called. He’s not happy with the ‘Department of Defence’ with all its negative, back to the wall connotations. He wanted something more go-getting. Like, say, the ‘Department of War’?

And we really do wish we were kidding.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

