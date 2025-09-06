Donald Trump said the US lost some wars because the Department of Defense was a ‘wokey’ name, and these 19 takedowns nailed it

US donald trump US politics

If Elon Musk, the former head of Doge – the Department of Government Efficiency – weren’t actually still alive, he’d be spinning in his grave at the latest expensive shenanigans in the White House.

Trump: We won the first World War, we won the second World War, we won everything before that and in between and then we decided to go woke and we changed the name to Department of Defense. pic.twitter.com/wt4y3ryneW — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2025

Trump: "We could've won every war, but we really chose to be very politically correct, or wokey." pic.twitter.com/HbvCml3Nua — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 5, 2025

There’s no official estimate for the cost of changing the name on buildings, stationery, vehicles, signs etc, but it’s going to be a lot – and for no good reason.

Estimated cost to rebrand to Department of War is $1Billion. Sure could fund a lot of pediatric cancer research for that amount. https://t.co/dNd6PxnGGl — Mary Chesney (@MChez_NP) September 6, 2025

The newly named Secretary of War was obviously pretty pleased with developments.

pic.twitter.com/P575W2eXHF — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) September 5, 2025

The move is quite possibly not even constitutional, but when has that stopped this administration?

You can imagine how people have been reacting – but you don’t need to, because here are some on-point comments.

1.

Who is this for? https://t.co/z2BzZcPemM — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) September 5, 2025

2.

Nothing says “Nobel Peace prize” quite like the changing the name of the Department of Defense to the “Department of War.” — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 4, 2025

3.

BREAKING: Donald Trump officially renames the Department of Defense to Department of War. On a level from 1 – 10, how unnecessary and stupid is this? pic.twitter.com/GVfUtPZINk — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 5, 2025

4.

Good morning and Happy Saturday to everyone who agrees that it is disgusting to see the bone spur, draft-dodging dickhead disparage our Vietnam veterans by blaming military losses on their being "wokey." Now he's misusing them on our cities.

Scumbag.pic.twitter.com/xczas0Q3k6 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 6, 2025

5.

This is huge news! Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump have changed the name from The Department of Defense to The Department of Bar. pic.twitter.com/77Vttk4BtR — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) September 5, 2025

6.

Two can play this game. Next week, I'm introducing legislation to rename the State Department as the Department of Peace. And if Trump wants to actually be the Peace President he says he is, then he should have no problem supporting it. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) September 5, 2025

7.

Did he just say we lost in Vietnam because we were woke? — Wetterschneider (@Stretchedwiener) September 5, 2025

8.

Renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War is the most honest thing this administration has ever done, finally admitting it’s not about protecting Americans, it’s about feeding the war machine. — guvna (@Asstrogeek) September 5, 2025

9.

BREAKING: In an unbelievable moment, Trump disrespects the soldiers who fought and died in wars like Korea and Vietnam (which HE avoided), saying we lost because we were "too politically correct or wokey." Veterans and their families should be furious.pic.twitter.com/QUlLe1jElj — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) September 5, 2025

10.