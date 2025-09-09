Politics Andrea Jenkyns cringeworthy

We regret to inform you that Andrea Jenkyns has been singing again – the only nine responses you need

Poke Reporter. Updated September 9th, 2025

If you were unfortunate enough to catch what passed for the highlights of Reform UK’s party conference, you’ll be only too well aware that Andrea Jenkyns burst into song …twice.

This was her entrance –

We’re sorry – but not sorry enough to prevent us from making you listen to her again, as she led the assembled Reform cultists in a rousing rendition of God Save the King-Queen-King.

The online mockery she received for both performances has clearly done sweet FA to stop her going for it again – this time live on Talk TV.

We’re all for letting people live life their way, as long as it doesn’t harm others. As. Long. As. It. Doesn’t. Harm. Others. On the plus side, a lot of people just found out their ears can fold in on themselves.

Anyway – here are the only reactions you need to see.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Someone nailed the vibe.

So, for relief to the ears, here’s the real Florence Foster Jenkins.

