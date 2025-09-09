We regret to inform you that Andrea Jenkyns has been singing again – the only nine responses you need

Politics Andrea Jenkyns cringeworthy

If you were unfortunate enough to catch what passed for the highlights of Reform UK’s party conference, you’ll be only too well aware that Andrea Jenkyns burst into song …twice.

This was her entrance –

*sound on* This is Andrea Jenkyns's ACTUAL singing entrance to the Reform UK conference. Utter crackpots. And anyone who thinks this kind of idiotic look-at-me amateurs are how this country will "rediscover its pride" needs to have a lie-down. pic.twitter.com/uI8c1pwTAF — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 5, 2025

We’re sorry – but not sorry enough to prevent us from making you listen to her again, as she led the assembled Reform cultists in a rousing rendition of God Save the King-Queen-King.

Andrea Jenkyns sings "God Save the Queen" at the Reform UK conference. We haven't had a queen in almost three years. Phoney patriots. pic.twitter.com/gMILPfltZ6 — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) September 6, 2025

The online mockery she received for both performances has clearly done sweet FA to stop her going for it again – this time live on Talk TV.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns BELTS out the Love Theme from "The Godfather" exclusively for Kevin O'Sullivan's Political Asylum. “Just live your life!”@TVKev | @andreajenkyns pic.twitter.com/cMnWYk55CC — Talk (@TalkTV) September 8, 2025

We’re all for letting people live life their way, as long as it doesn’t harm others. As. Long. As. It. Doesn’t. Harm. Others. On the plus side, a lot of people just found out their ears can fold in on themselves.

Anyway – here are the only reactions you need to see.

My wife Bunty is terribly excited.

She has at long last found something to scare the cats and keep them out of our garden: pic.twitter.com/yETydDxYOQ — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 9, 2025

Turn the volume down if you don't want all your glassware to break https://t.co/aWvFTlq5Df — Angel calling (@Angelcalling5) September 9, 2025

I think she should stick to politics — Geordie Armani (@GeordieArmani) September 8, 2025

In The Godfather, the horse’s head didn’t sing. https://t.co/pUJSg8RJjV — Ferret (@Ferretgrove) September 9, 2025

How many covid infections has this woman had? https://t.co/Bjycu8zAUd — Lara – Covid is Airborne (@fillthewhole) September 9, 2025

Andrea Jenkyns who defected to #Reform UK belts out the Godfather love theme on TV.

A love song from a film about backstabbing, corruption, and authoritarian values?#Reformuk must be thrilled! pic.twitter.com/bgiZQHUSSQ — mark ryan (@markdpryan) September 9, 2025

Someone nailed the vibe.

So, for relief to the ears, here’s the real Florence Foster Jenkins.

Source Talk TV Image Screengrab