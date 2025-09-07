Andrea Jenkyns singing ‘God Save the Queen’ at Reform UK’s conference speaks volumes about the party’s so-called patriotism – 15 right royal owns

Politics Reform UK

Reform UK have been busy little bees in the last few days.

At their conference in Birmingham, Tory defector Andrea Jenkyns opened with whatever this is.

This is not a skit. This is the reform party conference, and she's a mayor. pic.twitter.com/qvdjHqOWDX — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 5, 2025

Sorry if that made you cringe yourself inside out. They then introduced Lucy Connolly – a woman who pleaded guilty to inciting racial hatred – as Britain’s favourite political prisoner.

Giving a standing ovation to Lucy Connolly, a convicted racist sums up the reform party. pic.twitter.com/8vnt9qMPCQ — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 6, 2025

Cult leader Nigel Farage bayed for the blood of Angela Rayner for not paying enough stamp duty, when – surprise, surprise – it looks like he’s avoided paying a lot more tax than she underpaid.

Angela Rayner was smeared and dragged through the mud, yet Nigel Farage openly avoids tax on his GB News cash through a company and no one will bat an eyelid.

So will there be calls for him to resign? Or do we just pick on women??

I mean – Tax evasions scams are the true mark of… pic.twitter.com/MWsF6UscTu — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 5, 2025

They also platformed an alleged doctor, who claims that the King and Princess of Wales’ cancers are linked to Covid vaccines.

“It’s highly likely that the Covid vaccines have been a significant factor in the cancers of members of the royal family” says Dr Aseem Malhotra on the main stage at Reform’s party conference pic.twitter.com/O72eM8LgEL — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) September 6, 2025

At the end of the two-day conference, Jenkyns rounded off proceedings with a rousing rendition of God Save the King/Queen/King.

Andrea Jenkyns sings "God Save the Queen" at the Reform UK conference. We haven't had a queen in almost three years. Phoney patriots. pic.twitter.com/gMILPfltZ6 — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) September 6, 2025

Naturally, the massive gaffe by Temu Maria Callas led the internet to indulge in some light-to-medium piss-taking.

1.

They can't even get the national anthem right. They're still singing, "God Save the Queen." pic.twitter.com/daytJDHfUo — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 6, 2025

2.

Only Andrea Jenkyns could be dumb enough to sing God Save the Queen. Better let King Charles know his mum is still alive. pic.twitter.com/KRhEtiJShs — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 6, 2025

3.

Andrea Jenkyns singing “God save the Queen” at Reform UK conference. The Queen died 3 years ago. These plastic patriots don’t even who the monarch is? But they really love a flag pic.twitter.com/iJ8CSFhvYZ — Ali Milani (@AliMilaniUK) September 6, 2025

4.

Sums them up completely https://t.co/bqvRvLgzoH — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 6, 2025

5.

God Save the Queen pic.twitter.com/hu1SNJeux2 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) September 6, 2025

6.

Reform UK are out there singing God Save the Queen. They can't even get the national anthem right yet want you to think they can run the country. pic.twitter.com/wadUwGnwwu — Dr_Rebecca (@Dr_Bekka_UK) September 6, 2025

7.

Stuck here on fucking Brexit Island. Please send help. I want out. I've had enough now. https://t.co/77ZKh5FLiL — Jimi Vylan (@jimivylan) September 6, 2025

8.

Happy to acknowledge I may have engaged in some outlandish linguistical acrobatics by using the word "sing" here. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) September 6, 2025

9.

Extraordinary stuff, a conference like no other. She opened and closed it on a level of cringe that almost normalised some of the things this clown did https://t.co/vTrZiUJjS3 pic.twitter.com/HSXFmfzVZ1 — Steve (@Steve_Spud1968) September 6, 2025

10.

11.

If you watch one thing to make you have a good laugh today then this must be it! “Patriots” who literally do not know the words to the National Anthem Absolutely classic! https://t.co/UnUnGWO87o — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) September 6, 2025

12.

Well the results are in and Andrea Jenkyns is the streets ahead winner of the Reform Conference Award for Complete & Utter Knob. https://t.co/Clx78MeyBP — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) September 6, 2025

13.

If your phone sounds an alert tomorrow, it’s not a drill and a warning that Andrea Jenkyns is about to sing again pic.twitter.com/lpg2cyitXt — JPC (@jpxan71) September 6, 2025

14.

Luke Campbell doesn’t know the words https://t.co/m5cjIhztWJ — Dave S (@HertsGTFC) September 6, 2025

15.

Police lineups have got all fancy. No wonder we're broke Thought and prayers to all the cats in the vicinity. https://t.co/Ymn2owAIQM — Badassmutha ♿️‍⬛‍♂️ (@dodgson_sally) September 6, 2025

They probably shouldn’t bother entering Eurovision …

If the Queen wasn’t already dead, I’d hazard a guess that this rendition of ‘God Save The Queen’ lead by Shitney Smears and the Reform Massiv, would have most definitely finished her off! pic.twitter.com/QxC0YPna2t — Fi (@rahhead01) September 6, 2025

Unless it’s with this version.

Dogs everywhere are joining in with Reform's rendition of God Save the QUEEN! pic.twitter.com/modny8tPRw — The Jase (@jasemonkey) September 7, 2025

