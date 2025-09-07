Politics Reform UK

Andrea Jenkyns singing ‘God Save the Queen’ at Reform UK’s conference speaks volumes about the party’s so-called patriotism – 15 right royal owns

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 7th, 2025

Reform UK have been busy little bees in the last few days.

At their conference in Birmingham, Tory defector Andrea Jenkyns opened with whatever this is.

Sorry if that made you cringe yourself inside out. They then introduced Lucy Connolly – a woman who pleaded guilty to inciting racial hatred – as Britain’s favourite political prisoner.

Cult leader Nigel Farage bayed for the blood of Angela Rayner for not paying enough stamp duty, when – surprise, surprise – it looks like he’s avoided paying a lot more tax than she underpaid.

They also platformed an alleged doctor, who claims that the King and Princess of Wales’ cancers are linked to Covid vaccines.

At the end of the two-day conference, Jenkyns rounded off proceedings with a rousing rendition of God Save the King/Queen/King.

Naturally, the massive gaffe by Temu Maria Callas led the internet to indulge in some light-to-medium piss-taking.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

They probably shouldn’t bother entering Eurovision …

Unless it’s with this version.

