Richard Tice may have dropped his boss right in it, after Susanna Reid tied him in knots over Farage’s stamp duty woes

You can’t have missed the growing chatter around Nigel Farage’s tax affairs, after revelations that some of his earnings are paid into a private company, allowing him to pay the lower corporation tax, rather than income tax.

Immoral, lying, bigoted, Britain-hating tax-dodging hypocritical grifter, Nigel Farage, has been using a private company to reduce his tax bill on his GB "News" pay (£400,000/year – £2,000/hour) paying only 25% corporation tax instead of 40% income tax.https://t.co/iBFthvmmLL — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) September 5, 2025

In addition to that, the MP for Clacton has come under scrutiny for claiming to have bought a house in the constituency, which turns out to have been paid for by his girlfriend, sending Farage into a spiral of excuses such as misspeaking and an implication of shared ownership, withdrawn in the next breath.

Left: Nigel Farage, "I bought a house in Clacton" Right: Nigel Farage, "My partner bought it, so what" pic.twitter.com/YvfMepRCsK — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 8, 2025

Oh, what a tangled web we weave …

On Monday, GMB’s Susanna Reid questioned Farage’s right-hand man, Richard Tice, whose own domestic arrangements have been in the spotlight due to his girlfriend being an economic migrant in Dubai.

Here’s how the interview went.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage says he should not have claimed he was the buyer of property that was really bought by his partner when he was questioned over his tax affairs.@SusannaReid100 and @EdBalls question @TiceRichard. pic.twitter.com/9IisONNq38 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 8, 2025

Susanna Reid: Can you clarify – does he own a home in his constituency? Richard Tice: My understanding is that his partner owns a home in the constituency, and obviously the stamp duty would have been paid in the appropriate amount. I’ve no idea how much that is, but obviously he would have paid whatever tax he’s required to pay in the usual way. SR: Well, presumably, it is not his home – he won’t have paid any stamp duty at all. But what seems remarkable _ RT: The appropriate stamp duty will have been paid by his partner, of course. SR: Right, so his partner owns the home and paid the appropriate stamp duty. Why, then, did he say back in November when he was asked how much time he spends in his constituency, “I’ve just exchanged contracts on the house that I’ll be living in. Is that good enough? I’ve bought a house in Clacton. What more do you want me to do?” RT: Well, look! They’ve bought a house in Clacton _ SR: They’ve bought a house? RT: At the end of the day, Nigel is the MP for Clacton _ SR: But doesn’t own a house there, you just told us.

Here’s what people thought of it all.

1.

Tice makes major error in his first answer, giving the game away. Next question: where did his partner get £850k in cash to buy the house? Next question, does Farage have any claim over the house? https://t.co/VyFO32x3td — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) September 8, 2025

2.

Im actually in shock GMB have FINALLY made them accountable No..seriously.. I'm shocked But..er..well done…let's hope this lasts — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 8, 2025

3.

There’s more than enough there for HMRC to investigate possible tax evasion. Perhaps with money laundering thrown in. I wonder what KYC & AML checks the solicitors undertook. https://t.co/XoPvEacn2s — Clive Wismayer (@CliveWismayer) September 8, 2025

4.

I wish there were subtitles because I can’t listen to his or Farage’s voices without wanting to rip my ears off. pic.twitter.com/z69HS33vyn — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 8, 2025

5.

Quite apart from Tice going out to defend Farage's shady house purhcase and making things ten times worse, for the guy who says he will be the next UK Chancellor of the Exchequer to end on: "I'm not a tax expert – you're asking the wrong guy," is objectively hilarious. ~AA pic.twitter.com/WhrVTU4ZyX — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 8, 2025

6.

Next time your partner buys a house and you tell people you bought it just use "sometimes people are busy or thinking" as an excuse. Its bastard ludicrous that people think this lot could run the country. https://t.co/zHOK9o4GI4 — Lorena Knobchopper (@Gypsypup13) September 8, 2025

7.

Taxi for “Dicky” Tice…. A property developer who is apparently unaware of the rules surrounding property taxes….. https://t.co/4oPCmer0Jt — Colin J. Blair (@SGT_R0ck) September 8, 2025

8.

Whether the tax was paid is actually immaterial, the fact is Farage appears to have lied about owning his constituency house in November 2024 and as usual with liars, it looks like a multitude of further lies now need to be told to try and cover the first one. https://t.co/BpZW9mJ9aq — Ahmer Wadee (@ahmerwadee) September 8, 2025

9.

Crucially, where did the money Laure Ferrari used to buy the house Nigel Farage lied about, come from? — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) September 8, 2025

10.

This isn’t going to go away for Farage. https://t.co/uDpxJFdAVp — Rosencrantz Is Dead. (@erebus1975) September 8, 2025

11.

Why did Nigel Farage say he’d bought a house in Clacton when, in fact, he had not? I’m old enough to remember when people told lies they were called liars… https://t.co/elyO3GfM6F — Michael Morgan (@mikecmorgan) September 8, 2025

12.

Is nobody going to ask where a waitress got £800k in cash from? https://t.co/008WUUXIoM — John Dutton (@mindofprospect) September 8, 2025

It’s not the only issue.

Is this public school nepotism bloke ever off TV. He is consistently wrong about everything – reps a party with 4 MPs and no real manifesto other than tax dodging and tax cuts for the rich. He has done nothing in life other than inherit daddy's property empire. Yet the whole… https://t.co/QndYLnMsdh — terry christian (@terrychristian) September 8, 2025

