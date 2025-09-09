Politics nigel farage Richard tice Susanna reid

Richard Tice may have dropped his boss right in it, after Susanna Reid tied him in knots over Farage’s stamp duty woes

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 9th, 2025

You can’t have missed the growing chatter around Nigel Farage’s tax affairs, after revelations that some of his earnings are paid into a private company, allowing him to pay the lower corporation tax, rather than income tax.

In addition to that, the MP for Clacton has come under scrutiny for claiming to have bought a house in the constituency, which turns out to have been paid for by his girlfriend, sending Farage into a spiral of excuses such as misspeaking and an implication of shared ownership, withdrawn in the next breath.

Oh, what a tangled web we weave …

On Monday, GMB’s Susanna Reid questioned Farage’s right-hand man, Richard Tice, whose own domestic arrangements have been in the spotlight due to his girlfriend being an economic migrant in Dubai.

Here’s how the interview went.

Susanna Reid: Can you clarify – does he own a home in his constituency?

Richard Tice: My understanding is that his partner owns a home in the constituency, and obviously the stamp duty would have been paid in the appropriate amount. I’ve no idea how much that is, but obviously he would have paid whatever tax he’s required to pay in the usual way.

SR: Well, presumably, it is not his home – he won’t have paid any stamp duty at all. But what seems remarkable _

RT: The appropriate stamp duty will have been paid by his partner, of course.

SR: Right, so his partner owns the home and paid the appropriate stamp duty. Why, then, did he say back in November when he was asked how much time he spends in his constituency, “I’ve just exchanged contracts on the house that I’ll be living in. Is that good enough? I’ve bought a house in Clacton. What more do you want me to do?”

RT: Well, look! They’ve bought a house in Clacton _

SR: They’ve bought a house?

RT: At the end of the day, Nigel is the MP for Clacton _

SR: But doesn’t own a house there, you just told us.

Ralph Wiggum waving ("I'm helping")

Here’s what people thought of it all.

It’s not the only issue.

15 funniest things people are saying about the Clacton house that Farage did or didn’t buy

Source GMB