15 funniest things people are saying about the Clacton house that Farage did or didn’t buy

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has found himself in the unusual position of having his feet held to the fire – metaphorically.

Not only was he slammed into next year by Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin when he went to cry about the UK’s alleged assault on free speech in the US Congress, but actual British journalists have been trying to untangle whether or not he actually bought a house in his neglected constituency of Clacton.

Having originally claimed that he bought a house in Clacton, it has emerged that his girlfriend bought it for cash, before saying he misspoke and should have said “we” not “I” when he mentioned buying the house …and then he rowed back to ‘It’s her property’. As clear as mud.

It doesn’t look great, though.

Nigel Farage got his girlfriend to buy £850k house in Frinton to save £44k on stamp duty. pic.twitter.com/rPpdZACGVu — Clacton Labour Party (@ClactonLabour) September 5, 2025

Naturally, people have had one or two things to say about it.

1.

“Ted, do you want me to buy a house in Clacton for you?” pic.twitter.com/3nsCtDezPj — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) September 8, 2025

2.

‘You, Boy!

This is actually NOT my house,

It’s my girlfriend’s.

I misspoke.’ pic.twitter.com/mU9JYTCjsb — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 8, 2025

3.

4.

5.

“After being kicked in the head by a horse, my concussion made me mistakenly believe I had purchased a house in Clacton ….” pic.twitter.com/KD8rDuIO1R — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) September 8, 2025

6.

Now ask Mr Farage, where did his partner get £800 000 from, for HER HOUSE IN CLACTON !!! pic.twitter.com/DCnTLnAeGI — Clainy (@Clainy6) September 8, 2025

7.

Nobody seems to have asked why on earth Farage's partner would want to buy a house in Clacton. — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) September 7, 2025

8.

So the whole Farage thing means that he's relied on a foreign economic migrant to buy a house? — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 8, 2025

9.

I think you should all check if you have bought a house or not. If a top politician can't be sure then none of us can.

When you get a minute, check the deeds. — Florence Lox (@floboflo) September 8, 2025

10.

I did see this coming….buying a house in Clacton would have required 2 or 3 visits to Clacton. pic.twitter.com/bzaiX1ENhR — Craig. (@bambibristol) September 7, 2025

11.

Farage’s girlfriend presumably bought a house in Clacton to avoid seeing him so much.

I hope he took the hint. — Florence Lox (@floboflo) September 8, 2025

12.

"I bought a house in Clacton."

"Ok, we bought a house in Clacton."

"OK, she bought a house in Clacton which I stay in."

"I don't stay in Clacton."

"Where is Clacton?" https://t.co/YpLyW5iRfQ — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 7, 2025

13.

An immigrant made me buy a home in Clacton. Another immigrant made me pretend it wasn’t my second home and made me avoid paying the tax I wanted to pay. Then, blow me, another immigrant made me avoid tax on my GB News earnings.

When I become Prime Minister I’ll deport them all. pic.twitter.com/XGVGRVyKON — Mark Cockerton (@CockertonMark) September 8, 2025

14.

I'm not been funny, but is there really a house worth 885,000 … in Clacton? https://t.co/X807DpXMVI — Michael M. / (@vivamjm) September 8, 2025

15.

“we said we bought a house in Clacton by mistake” https://t.co/kKolcTkXtA pic.twitter.com/kFltsqdBMe — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) September 7, 2025

In conclusion …

"Tweets ridiculing Nigel Farage for blatant hypocrisy, sir … thousands of 'em!" pic.twitter.com/IzGQvb42lF — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) September 8, 2025

