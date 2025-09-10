Robert F Kennedy Jr blamed ‘psychiatric drugs and video games’ for school shootings in America and the entirety of the internet responded as one

US guns RFK Jr.

Once again we find ourselves asking ‘what’s the colour of the sky in Robert F Kennedy Jr’s world?’ after Donald Trump’s health secretary turned his brain, such as it is, to the topic of school shootings.

Fatal gun attacks in schools have been on an inexorable rise in the US with literally hundreds of tragedies since the turn of the millennium..

And RFK Jr said there were ‘many things’ that happened in the ’90s that could explain this.

RFK JR on Mass Shootings: There are many things that happened in the 1990’s that could explain these. One is the dependence on psychiatric drugs… there could be connections with video games pic.twitter.com/lXP7oxBmaX — Acyn (@Acyn) September 9, 2025

And the entirety of the internet – well, not all of it, just quite a lot – said the same thing.

1.

every other country in the developed word has drugs and video games and yet we are the only one with regular mass shootings. almost like it’s something else. https://t.co/XQSYnhJCQn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2025

2.

First it was the records, then the cassette tapes, then the movies and CDs….now this bullshit again. Maybe its the fucking guns you god damn idiots. — Cerneo (@Cerneo) September 9, 2025

3.

finally, we’re back at “video games did it,” I love the 90s https://t.co/pN2SVUXxxf — Jane Coaston ️ (@janecoaston) September 9, 2025

4.

Ahhh. Yes, the video games that famously don’t exist anywhere where there aren’t mass shootings. — Political Punk (@actingliketommy) September 9, 2025

5.

Switzerland has lots of guns but strict rules: background checks, permits, registration, no public carry, and no stockpiled ammo at home. Guns are tied to civic duty, not identity. Result? High ownership, very low gun violence. Regulation works. RFK Jr is a danger to society. https://t.co/uYtlVV4v0d — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) September 9, 2025

6.

Do psychiatric drugs, mental illness and video games only exist in America? — Richard Staple, BSN, RN (@RichStapless) September 9, 2025

7.