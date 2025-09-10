US guns RFK Jr.

Robert F Kennedy Jr blamed ‘psychiatric drugs and video games’ for school shootings in America and the entirety of the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated September 10th, 2025

Once again we find ourselves asking ‘what’s the colour of the sky in Robert F Kennedy Jr’s world?’ after Donald Trump’s health secretary turned his brain, such as it is, to the topic of school shootings.

Fatal gun attacks in schools have been on an inexorable rise in the US with literally hundreds of tragedies since the turn of the millennium..

And RFK Jr said there were ‘many things’ that happened in the ’90s that could explain this.

And the entirety of the internet – well, not all of it, just quite a lot – said the same thing.

