‘What’s a ‘common sense’ rule you think is actually terrible advice?’ – 22 alleged pearls of wisdom that are worse than useless

Common sense is defined by the dictionary as ‘the basic level of practical knowledge and judgment that we all need to help us live in a reasonable and safe way’. People – usually those older or more powerful than us – love to bandy the phrase around and suggest that their way of doing things is the right way of doing things. However, this is sometimes not the case, especially when you apply a little bit of critical thinking.

Over on the AskReddit page, user Jarednapoleon asked this:

What’s a ‘common sense’ rule you think is actually terrible advice?

And lot of people had thoughts on phrases that are supposed to be ‘received wisdom’ but are actually pretty useless.

1.

‘That if you just ignore bullies they will go away. Instead what usually happens is they realize you won’t do anything back so they continue to push you around.’

–Sohtes

2.

”Just be yourself’. Being themselves is a lot of people’s problem.’

–MDFHASDIED

3.

”Get a job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life’. Great for the small fraction of people whose true passion translates to a marketable skill. For the rest of us, the correct advice is ‘Get a job you don’t hate, pays well, and respects your work-life balance, and your life outside work will be quite enjoyable’.’

–NumbersAndPolls01

4.

”Don’t go to bed angry’ – sometimes you just need to cool down and get some sleep. So it doesn’t ruin the next day. Being so tired can lead to saying things you don’t mean.’

–LeasAlease

5.

”The customer is always right’ is bad advice — it encourages unfair demands and disrespects employees.’

–Simple_Wheel7485

6.

”Follow your passion.’ Great if it pays the bills, but awful if it leaves you broke and stressed.’

–Rude_Bat890

7.

”He’s just mean to you because he likes you.’ Uhm, setting your daughter up to accept abuse as love? Are you okay?’

–weddagott

8.

”If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ Some things work, and we just keep using them, but they could take a lot of improvement.’

–Worth_Huckleberry930

9.

”What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’ It doesn’t. It will probably make you weaker, bitter and scared.’

–—–iMartijn—–

10.

‘Going to college/uni is the best route to the career you want. It’s sometimes true. It’s also sometimes just a three year debt build that follows you around as you can’t get the job you want.’

–RockFourStar

11.

‘A terrible rule is ‘everything happens for a reason.’ Sometimes bad luck is just bad luck. Pretending suffering has a cosmic purpose only piles guilt onto pain. It is okay to admit life is chaotic. Acceptance beats forced meaning, and real growth comes from facing reality, not sugarcoating misery.’

–VelvetQuilly