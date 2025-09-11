Gary Lineker finally took the NTAs Best Presenter award away from Ant and Dec, and his speech absolutely nailed why

Celebrity gary lineker National Television Awards

Gary Lineker was the face of BBC’s flagship football show Match of the Day for 26 years, providing truly expert commentary on the beautiful game. Off the air, on social media, he was adept at winding up the political right with his public criticism of the Tory government, and his support for climate activists, asylum seekers, and the besieged citizens of Gaza.

Despite having announced his intention to leave after presenting the 2026 World Cup coverage, his departure was brought forward over his opposition to Israel’s actions in Palestine, which included sharing on social media a controversial depiction of Zionism as a rat, for which he later apologised.

On Wednesday, Gary Lineker loosened Ant and Dec’s 23-year stranglehold on the National Television Awards’ Best Presenter category, voted for by the viewers, when he took that honour.

The nation has spoken… @GaryLineker is TV Presenter of the Year! #NTAs pic.twitter.com/wZO2mmBx5w — National TV Awards (@OfficialNTAs) September 10, 2025

Here’s the moment it was announced.

ANT AND DEC JUST LOST THE NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARD FOR BEST TV PRESENTER FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER IN 24 YEARS! Gary Lineker has dethroned them! Unbelievable scenes #NTAs pic.twitter.com/PgAp2O1KFv — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) September 10, 2025

His speech touched on his why he refused to stop speaking out.

Gary Lineker on winning the National TV Award, "It's not lost on me why I might have won this award" "Aside from presenting Match of the Day, the most iconic football show for 26 years" "Also, I think it demonstrates that perhaps it's ok sometimes to use our platform to speak… pic.twitter.com/hHtMSrc219 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 10, 2025

“I think it demonstrates that perhaps it’s okay sometimes to use our platform to speak up on behalf of those who have no voice.”

It was a popular decision on Twitter/X, where Gary Lineker spent years building up a following of almost nine million followers, often by mocking Piers Morgan.

BBC: “We had to let him go.”

Public: “We’ll take it from here, you spineless twats”

Gary Lineker wins Best Presenter at the NTAs, ending Ant & Dec’s 23-year reign. #NTAs #ntaawards pic.twitter.com/lpRGVzUNpr — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) September 10, 2025

THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN: Gary Lineker has just won Best Presenter at the National Television Awards, ending Ant & Dec’s 23 year streak! https://t.co/tiFLCva0rz pic.twitter.com/Jq9Q3lxWS8 — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) September 10, 2025

The BBC should sign him up. https://t.co/WZGnzJrvcQ — Florence Lox (@floboflo) September 10, 2025

Gary Lineker gets his biggest cheer of the night by far from the audience for saying his award was for "speaking up for those who have no voice" We know why Gary won. Free Palestine. pic.twitter.com/VyRuE2rRv6 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 10, 2025

Gary Lineker pissing all over the BBC's bonfire by winning a National Television Award.

Go on lad. Nice one#NationalTelevisionAward #NTA pic.twitter.com/S6YFi7PGW2 — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) September 10, 2025

This is a vote for a talented man, for decency, and also a powerful message to the BBC that they made a huge mistake by both appeasing and disproportionately platforming the far right. Shameful https://t.co/jIsmA32V7g — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay.bsky.social) (@theonlypeterkay) September 10, 2025

Well done @GaryLineker … great footballer, great presenter, top bloke https://t.co/lB1YZJfbs7 — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) September 10, 2025

