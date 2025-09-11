Laurence Fox said Humza Yousaf had no right to talk about the Scottish flag and the former First Minister’s A++ comeback was magnificently done

Celebrity Humza Yousaf Laurence fox scotland

To the world – briefly – of Laurence Fox, who took time out from his busy schedule to abuse Scottish politician Humza Yousaf on Twitter.

The former Scottish first minister got Fox’s goat after suggesting that Scots need to unite to confront the ‘forces of hatred’ trying to divide them. No wonder Fox was so irritated.

The Saltire doesn’t belong to one group, it belongs to us all. It’s a symbol that welcomes all who call Scotland their home, not a symbol to try and shut people out. We can’t afford to be passive, we need to mobilise & confront the forces of hatred that are trying to divide us. pic.twitter.com/lheYHxJgOe — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 9, 2025

And Fox’s repugnant response feels entirely in-character, frankly.

Fuck off back to where you came from. This is our country. How dare you tell us what our national symbols mean? I wouldn’t go to Pakistan and tell you how to derive the meaning from yours, or how to behave. Fuck off. Now. We are done. https://t.co/Wy9lkLEt6W — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) September 9, 2025

Except we weren’t, and thank goodness for that, because @HumzaYousaf – born in Rutherglen just outside Glasgow, don’t you know – had the perfect response.

If I’m not Scottish how come I can rhyme in Scots? Laurence Fox, a bawheid radge,

Racist blether, deidbeat dad.

Failed at actin, daein it bad,

Now he’s jist a daft wee lad https://t.co/Y9LmHAz6Yg — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) September 10, 2025

Well played, sir!

Great comeback get him telt. — Jennifer Stirrup #MBA Topics: #AI #Data #Strategy (@jenstirrup) September 10, 2025

NAILED it Humza ❤️ As a proud

Glasgow Girl

Can I say

BRAVO to a proud

Glasgow Boy GAUN YERSEL BIG MAN❤️ https://t.co/cL1XW5062f — Sheila McKenzie (@Sheilam19534814) September 10, 2025

Humza, i disagree with a lot youve said, but you’re as Scottish to me as I am. These racists can never be allowed to win. — Baseballscot (@baseballscot) September 10, 2025

Bloody brilliant Don’t forget to tell him to Poch ma hon. — Clare #CeasefireforGazaNOW (@eralcbear) September 10, 2025

Except not everyone was impressed, many, if not all, followers of Laurence Fox, you would imagine. But unfortunately the internet is not big enough to include any of them here.

reading the replies to this; that Is just a lot of hate.. great comeback tho’ — Zac X (@XerxestheMagian) September 10, 2025

Well said.

And just in case anyone still didn’t get it …

Humza Yousef, was born, raised, educated and represented Glasgow at the highest level. Laurence Fox is a failed lonely actor from London. Humza is exactly where he belongs, Scotland is not your country and quite frankly your odious opinions aren’t welcome in it. https://t.co/m74iIEABy9 — Iris Duane (@IrisDuane) September 10, 2025

READ MORE

Gary Lineker finally took the NTAs Best Presenter award away from Ant and Dec, and his speech absolutely nailed why

Source @HumzaYousaf