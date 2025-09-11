Celebrity Humza Yousaf Laurence fox scotland

Laurence Fox said Humza Yousaf had no right to talk about the Scottish flag and the former First Minister’s A++ comeback was magnificently done

Poke Reporter. Updated September 11th, 2025

To the world – briefly – of Laurence Fox, who took time out from his busy schedule to abuse Scottish politician Humza Yousaf on Twitter.

The former Scottish first minister got Fox’s goat after suggesting that Scots need to unite to confront the ‘forces of hatred’ trying to divide them. No wonder Fox was so irritated.

And Fox’s repugnant response feels entirely in-character, frankly.

Except we weren’t, and thank goodness for that, because @HumzaYousaf – born in Rutherglen just outside Glasgow, don’t you know – had the perfect response.

Well played, sir!

Except not everyone was impressed, many, if not all, followers of Laurence Fox, you would imagine. But unfortunately the internet is not big enough to include any of them here.

Well said.

And just in case anyone still didn’t get it …

READ MORE

Gary Lineker finally took the NTAs Best Presenter award away from Ant and Dec, and his speech absolutely nailed why

Source @HumzaYousaf