An ultra Maga said ‘Democrats owned’ the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk and was magnificently called out by this reporter who turned her ‘logic’ right back at her

Horrific news from America today where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at a speaking event at a Utah university, with the killer still at large at the time of writing.

The murder brought shock and condemnation from all sides on both sides of the Atlantic.

And even though there was no evidence at this stage as to who did it or why, it did not stop Republican Maga-in-chief Nancy Mace not just blaming the left but suggesting Democrats ‘own what happened today’.

But Congresswoman Mace, who has described herself as ‘Trump in high heels’, was less keen when her so-called logic was applied to her own party by NBC’s chief Capitol Hill correspondent, Ryan Nobles. And it’s quite the watch.

Nancy Mace’s very first words to reporters on Charlie Kirk was “democrats own what happened today” When @ryanobles followed up about if that means Republicans “own” the shooting of Minnesota lawmakers she says “are you kidding me?” From moments ago on the House steps pic.twitter.com/H6RXJITtTv — Leah V. (@LeahVredenbregt) September 10, 2025

A valuable piece of evidence, you might think, as to how America ended up where it is today. And these people surely said it best.

1.

Nancy Mace is a perfect example of what is wrong with politics today. https://t.co/LZ6riqJwMs — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) September 10, 2025

2.

She’s such a disgusting person. The Minnesota lawmakers were in fact attacked by a Trump supporter. As of now, we don’t even know the motives of the Kirk shooter. https://t.co/OQsrnduVoz — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 10, 2025

3.

That reporter needs a raise . — HispanicJ. ☺️ (@thelifeofjorge) September 10, 2025

4.

Nancy Mace just blamed Democrats for Charlie Kirk’s assassination, but when asked if Republicans “own” the mass shooting of Black lawmakers in Minnesota? She laughed and said, “Are you kidding me?” So it only counts when the victim fits your agenda? .@NancyMace you’re a POS! pic.twitter.com/ar0dERztuc — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 10, 2025

5.

What she said was ridiculous but notice how she can’t engage with a simple analogy on the follow up. https://t.co/5QpoyrPe5P — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) September 10, 2025

6.

The deflection and mental gymnastics from Nancy are so pathetic, it’s almost laughable. — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) September 10, 2025

7.

Great question by the reporter. You can’t only politicize violence on the side you want. This lady is awful. https://t.co/MRgS1SltV4 — NFL Philosophy (@NFLosophy) September 11, 2025

