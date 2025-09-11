US charlie kirk Nancy mace

An ultra Maga said ‘Democrats owned’ the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk and was magnificently called out by this reporter who turned her ‘logic’ right back at her

Poke Reporter. Updated September 11th, 2025

Horrific news from America today where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at a speaking event at a Utah university, with the killer still at large at the time of writing.

The murder brought shock and condemnation from all sides on both sides of the Atlantic.

And even though there was no evidence at this stage as to who did it or why, it did not stop Republican Maga-in-chief Nancy Mace not just blaming the left but suggesting Democrats ‘own what happened today’.

But Congresswoman Mace, who has described herself as ‘Trump in high heels’, was less keen when her so-called logic was applied to her own party by NBC’s chief Capitol Hill correspondent, Ryan Nobles. And it’s quite the watch.

A valuable piece of evidence, you might think, as to how America ended up where it is today. And these people surely said it best.

