‘What brands do you avoid for really petty reasons?’ – 23 people who refuse to shop somewhere to make a magnificently trivial point

The notion of boycotting certain brands can be very noble, and it’s something people often do when a company is involved in something that doesn’t align with their ethics or beliefs. However, sometimes it is done for reasons of monumental pettiness, which is actually kind of righteous too, in its own way.

User TheDawiWhisperer posted about this on the AskUK subreddit:

What brands do you avoid for really petty reasons? I’ll never buy a Mous phone case because of the 15 minute ads they keep sneaking into my Youtube when I’ve been stupid enough to leave my phone unsupervised and can’t reach the skip button. It happens often enough to really bug me, haha. Fuck you, Mous.

And lots of people piled in with the companies they avoid for trifling but keenly felt reasons, like these…

1.

‘There’s a local roofing company that I would never use because the guy drives the company van like a tosser.’

–tomgrouch

2.

‘Same with a dry cleaner for me. Skips red lights when they can’t be bothered to wait, parks in disabled bays and on double yellows all over town.’

–eww1991

3.

‘Wolf Blass wine. A bloke at work I didn’t like drank it.’

–GeggingIn

4.

‘There’s a pub near my parents’ house that I avoid because they didn’t pay me for a four hour trial shift when I was 16. They’ve had two new owners and went out of business in the interim.’

–WatchFamine

5.

‘Anything Elon, although I would argue it’s not petty? So I would have bought a Tesla a couple of years ago. Ended up waiting a little longer and very happy with my Kia EV6.’

–Alternative_Band_494

6.

‘Morrisons. They bought out Safeway. Safeway refused to pay me my £25 Christmas bonus in 2000 because of a technicality I can’t remember the details of. But I left on the spot swore I would never give them another penny of my money and I never have.’

–stocksy

7.

‘BT because my old housemate worked for them. If they hired a dumb c**t like that then there’s something fundamentally wrong with the company.’

–Bounty_drillah

8.

‘I got too many ads for the Ninja Creami in a row, so I went from vaguely considering getting one to swearing I’ll never buy a Ninja product.’

–Hydramy

9.

‘I still refuse to buy Yorkie chocolate bars after being told aged 6 they ‘weren’t for girls’.’

–FenderForever62

10.

‘McGuigan wine because it shares the last name of a lad I didn’t like at school.’

–Ripest_Golden_Kiwi

11.

‘A particular car dealership here in Cambridge. I went there for a test drive, they made me wait 15 minutes while they insisted on photocopying my licence. This is despite the fact I gave them my DVLA code.

So I went to another dealership about 25 miles further away. I’ve since owned two cars of the same brand, and I have always gone to the dealership further away.’

–Cultural_Tank_6947

12.

‘Pret. All because I saw too many of them in a short trip to London. They seemed to be on every corner.’

–Historical_Plum7091