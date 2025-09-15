A fierce LBC listener called out the hypocrisy around the right to free speech, and she exercised hers to the delight of the internet

Politics free speech lbc

The issue of free speech is a hot and much misrepresented topic.

Using Lucy Connolly, who pleaded guilty to inciting racial hatred, as some sort of poster child against oppression, the political Right have been arguing that there’s a clear threat to free speech in the UK, while appearing on every political show going, as well as taking up column yards, rather than inches, and popping up on podcasts left, right and centre.

Perhaps not left and centre.

Here's Nadine Dorries(Reform) still pushing the false claim that Lucy Connolly was charged under the online safety act. Iain Dale points out she was charged under Section 19 of the Public Order Act 1986.https://t.co/qxEFd11PiU pic.twitter.com/pq8XbSi1g7 — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) September 7, 2025

Since the murder of Charlie Kirk, there have been increasing restrictions on what people can say about him without being demonised and hunted down by right-wing commentators and politicians – including quoting his own words.

MAGA literally made a twitter account, website and database for people who don't like Charlie Kirk with all your personal information like phone, photos, emails, addresses, etc. And they decide if what you post about Kirk is acceptable or not before they search for your info. pic.twitter.com/WUMrKElCEL — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 14, 2025

Pete Hegseth has military service members relieved over Charlie Kirk posts: report https://t.co/G1bxfLkx5S

Hunt them down! I haven't seen one thing that shows people condoning Kirk's death. I don't believe a single thing this fascist administration says or does. The End. — Sheri Zwarich Drips (@ausmboomer) September 12, 2025

One LBC listener called out the enormous imbalance in free speech rights, and Vanessa Feltz got the full blast.

Here’s what happened.

‘Oh, so he was polite, but a racist, yeah? So he can talk about white replacement theory, that black people – black women in particular – were not clever. But it’s alright as long as you do it politely, yeah?’

There was a lot of love for Abigail.

1.

She’s so right, polite racism is still racism, polite bigotry is still bigotry.

Adamws

2.

This women wow is amazing.

Qas_talking_wass

3.

Absolutely fantastic call!!! Thankyou!!!

waynemeredith

When LBC posted the clip on X, it made wuite an impact.

4.

OMG! Tell me Abigail has an Insta or X account! I wanna follow her! She sounds like a fucking legend! — WokeAF&UNASHAMED!️‍⚧️️‍❤️ (@atalanta44) September 14, 2025

5.

6.

Not to mention how his manner of debating people is to go to college campuses and challenge people who don't have professional debate experience, talk really fast at them, and then claim victory for his chud bootlickers. Then he went to Oxford and got BODIED. — manband20 (@manband20) September 15, 2025

7.

LOVE this diva for identifying what far right grifters have cottoned on to, which is that the british media commentariat class are no better than dogs. their ears immediately prick up at tone and assume it indicates content, any analysis of which makes their brains short-circuit https://t.co/kiKMKck5CN — mj (@bigdybbukenergy) September 14, 2025

8.

The way these conversations are happening across the pond, too. Also the part where caller points out corrupt and backwards sentiments are still shitty even if they’re said “politely” https://t.co/Sj24npZKYG — BINNY (@binny_binbin) September 14, 2025

9.

In 1 minute 15 seconds this person cuts though the bullshit. Polite Fascism is not what this country needs. https://t.co/jPcQGQ7udM — Harry (@HighPlainOutlaw) September 14, 2025

Of course, it takes all sorts to make a world. Here are some who didn’t agree with her.

She’s not calling out hypocrisy, she’s upset that things she does not want to hear are allowed to be said. She’s sick of listening to things she would prefer to be censored. — Gero (@Geero_Gero) September 14, 2025

If Abigail was a little more detail-oriented she wouldn’t come across so confused. — Thoughtcrime Survivalist (@TC_Survivalist) September 13, 2025

I just listened to an angry Karen. The Lady just pointed out what every one has been saying about lefties, angry because people don't agree with their truths. — Alan Dillon (@AlanDillon26041) September 14, 2025

Like we said – it takes all sorts.

