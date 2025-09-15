Politics free speech lbc

A fierce LBC listener called out the hypocrisy around the right to free speech, and she exercised hers to the delight of the internet

Poke Reporter. Updated September 15th, 2025

The issue of free speech is a hot and much misrepresented topic.

Using Lucy Connolly, who pleaded guilty to inciting racial hatred, as some sort of poster child against oppression, the political Right have been arguing that there’s a clear threat to free speech in the UK, while appearing on every political show going, as well as taking up column yards, rather than inches, and popping up on podcasts left, right and centre.

Perhaps not left and centre.

Since the murder of Charlie Kirk, there have been increasing restrictions on what people can say about him without being demonised and hunted down by right-wing commentators and politicians – including quoting his own words.

One LBC listener called out the enormous imbalance in free speech rights, and Vanessa Feltz got the full blast.

Here’s what happened.

@lbc Caller Abigail fiercely rejects claims the Charlie Kirk was a ‘family values man’, as she calls out the ‘hypocrisy’ of the far-right. #lbc #charliekirk #freespeech #ukpolitics #uspolitics ♬ original sound – LBC

‘Oh, so he was polite, but a racist, yeah? So he can talk about white replacement theory, that black people – black women in particular – were not clever. But it’s alright as long as you do it politely, yeah?’

There was a lot of love for Abigail.

1.

She’s so right, polite racism is still racism, polite bigotry is still bigotry.
Adamws

2.

This women wow is amazing.
Qas_talking_wass

3.

Absolutely fantastic call!!! Thankyou!!!
waynemeredith

When LBC posted the clip on X, it made wuite an impact.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Of course, it takes all sorts to make a world. Here are some who didn’t agree with her.

Like we said – it takes all sorts.

