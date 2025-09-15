Entertainment mike tyson mr. beast

Mike Tyson did what we’ve all wanted to do forever and punched Mr. Beast in the stomach and it was even more satisfying than you dreamed

Saul Hutson. Updated September 15th, 2025

Mr. Beast is forever and always in our lives whether we want him to be or not. For once, that actually came in handy.

In the lead-up to the huge Canelo-Crawford bout, Mr. Beast was up to his old attention-grabbing ways, although this time it was a stunt we could all get behind. Mr. Beast agreed to let former heavyweight champ, and overall still terrifying presence, Mike Tyson launch a body blow right into his gut. The results were so very satisfying.

The way he’s caught off guard. The way Iron Mike can’t help but crack up as he see Mr. Beast double over in pain. The way Mr. Beast really seems like he can’t catch his breathe. So much to love here. We’ll let the comments point out the rest of the highlights.

