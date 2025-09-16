A Little Englander was asked on LBC to define what it means to be ‘English’ and you can hear the exact moment their brain goes pop

Politics lbc Tommy Robinson

To the airwaves now, and an LBC radio phone-on about Tommy Robinson’s far-right protest in London at the weekend, and this particular caller who was asked to define what it means to be ‘English’.

And we mention it because who was asked for their particular definition by presenter Tom Swarbrick and very enlightening and entertaining it was too, not least because you can hear the exact moment their brain goes pop.

‘So… Is Tommy Robinson ethnically English?’

‘No, he’s not.’

@TomSwarbrick1 tries to get Neil, who phoned in to defend Saturday’s rally, to define being ‘English’… It’s safe to say he was confused. pic.twitter.com/lRUDt1LJS0 — LBC (@LBC) September 15, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

So King Charles is not ethnically English either.

I thought these people were patriotic? — Otherebecca (@otherebecca) September 15, 2025

Apparently we now need to have multi generations of pure English ancestors to qualify as English. Think some people are in for a major shock if they have a DNA test https://t.co/OPJlcuYhIV — Jennifer Green (@jennygreen279) September 15, 2025

These people are just not intelligent are they…or in any way decent — kieron murphy (@kieronmurphy5) September 15, 2025

This was one of the most dimwitted things I’ve heard in a while. The whole call – at least 5-6 minutes – was utterly risible. https://t.co/sVqoZALADs — AJ (@andjamwar) September 15, 2025

I listened to this with my head in my hands – how do people with these views function day by day??? Absolutely tragic — Lisa Ravenscroft#StarmerOutNow (@LisaRavenscrof5) September 15, 2025

It should be said that Swarbrick’s questioning also prompted a whole heap of fury among people of a certain political bent in the comments, most of which are too grim to include. We’ll settle for this one.

LBC is such a smug/sneering radio station. When are you going to employ presenters who reflect the political mood? — Fair Play (@FairPla10666650) September 15, 2025

We’re with this person.

LOL & the comments https://t.co/73eU0hBCMg — Levi Micah Brown (@LeviMicahBrown) September 15, 2025

