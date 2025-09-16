Politics lbc Tommy Robinson

A Little Englander was asked on LBC to define what it means to be ‘English’ and you can hear the exact moment their brain goes pop

John Plunkett. Updated September 16th, 2025

To the airwaves now, and an LBC radio phone-on about Tommy Robinson’s far-right protest in London at the weekend, and this particular caller who was asked to define what it means to be ‘English’.

And we mention it because who was asked for their particular definition by presenter Tom Swarbrick and very enlightening and entertaining it was too, not least because you can hear the exact moment their brain goes pop.

And these people surely said it best.

It should be said that Swarbrick’s questioning also prompted a whole heap of fury among people of a certain political bent in the comments, most of which are too grim to include. We’ll settle for this one.

We’re with this person.

Source @LBC