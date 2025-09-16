US donald trump

Donald Trump was asked why White House flags weren’t lowered for a murdered Democrat and his chilling response spoke volumes

John Plunkett. Updated September 16th, 2025

Any form of political violence is to be abhorred and can surely only lead to more of the same.

And yet there are some people who wonder if some people in America – specifically, Donald Trump and his Maga army – who aren’t going a little over the top in the wake of the shocking murder of Charlie Kirk.

They include the lowering of the American flags to half mast at the White House, and this reporter wondered why Trump hadn’t ordered the lowering of the flag in the wake of the murder of Melissa Hortman, the Democratic speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives who was assassinated alongside her husband this summer.

And his chilling response was a terrifying indication of the White House right now and the man in charge of it.

Basically, ‘who?’

And these people said it best.

