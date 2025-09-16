Donald Trump was asked why White House flags weren’t lowered for a murdered Democrat and his chilling response spoke volumes

US donald trump

Any form of political violence is to be abhorred and can surely only lead to more of the same.

And yet there are some people who wonder if some people in America – specifically, Donald Trump and his Maga army – who aren’t going a little over the top in the wake of the shocking murder of Charlie Kirk.

They include the lowering of the American flags to half mast at the White House, and this reporter wondered why Trump hadn’t ordered the lowering of the flag in the wake of the murder of Melissa Hortman, the Democratic speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives who was assassinated alongside her husband this summer.

And his chilling response was a terrifying indication of the White House right now and the man in charge of it.

Reporter: Do you think it would have been fitting to lower the flags for Melissa Hortman who was killed as well? Trump: Uh, I’m not familiar, who? pic.twitter.com/DWLJrqZe8R — Acyn (@Acyn) September 15, 2025

Basically, ‘who?’

And these people said it best.

1.

Are you kidding me right now. https://t.co/EoHWxCHNWn — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) September 15, 2025

2.

what a shameless, soulless, pathetic, piece of shit. https://t.co/uFcSSwTz36 — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) September 15, 2025

3.

This breaks my heart for our country. https://t.co/1se8VrmeQC — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 15, 2025

4.

What a sick and evil individual. The Trump regime’s comments in the past few days should be viewed as one of the greatest scandals of our time. https://t.co/6WaRlL5tR6 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 15, 2025

5.

Melissa Hortman wasn’t just “someone.” She was Speaker of the Minnesota House. Trump pretending he doesn’t know her is a slap in the face to public service. https://t.co/Zi6Uat0DPi — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 15, 2025

6.