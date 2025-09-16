US JD Vance

JD Vance claimed the Far Left are statistically more likely to commit political violence, and facts entered the chat – 17 scathing corrections

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 16th, 2025

We were already pretty certain that we wouldn’t be knocking on the door of JD Vance – or anyone in the Trump administration – to look for facts and figures, but this claim that political violence is largely committed by the Far Left has really made the internet reach for the BS meter.

Good of him to admit that the Right has some ‘crazies’. Although, it’s unfortunate that the main one is the president.

Google exists – and people decided to bring some facts and a healthy dose of scepticism to the party.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2