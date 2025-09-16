JD Vance claimed the Far Left are statistically more likely to commit political violence, and facts entered the chat – 17 scathing corrections

US JD Vance

We were already pretty certain that we wouldn’t be knocking on the door of JD Vance – or anyone in the Trump administration – to look for facts and figures, but this claim that political violence is largely committed by the Far Left has really made the internet reach for the BS meter.

Vance: "While our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies, it is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far-Left." pic.twitter.com/EmNTQ9o0nD — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 15, 2025

Good of him to admit that the Right has some ‘crazies’. Although, it’s unfortunate that the main one is the president.

Google exists – and people decided to bring some facts and a healthy dose of scepticism to the party.

All this admin does is fucking lie pic.twitter.com/4rqJ7g3yRf — Rowbott (@Rowrowbott) September 15, 2025

Right-wing attacks and plots make up a majority of political violence in the United States. https://t.co/Z2xwTsf1F8 pic.twitter.com/d5Bd3i9Yzx — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 15, 2025

It should be illegal for elected officials to lie to the American public.https://t.co/pRjYLvO5Lh — David Badash (@davidbadash) September 15, 2025

It is not a statistical fact at all. I wouldn't make an assertion like that about the right without evidence and I'm just a podcaster, not the Vice President of the United States. Incredibly irresponsible. https://t.co/nlNCMl6kGk — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 15, 2025

JD Vance: "While our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies, it is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far-Left." pic.twitter.com/uAbpd5sf3S — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) September 15, 2025

