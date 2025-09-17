Brits have been discussing that age-old question – when is it acceptable to turn the heating on? – 17 hot takes

Round Ups r/AskUK

If you’re lucky/unlucky enough to live in the UK, chances are you’ve felt the weather take a chilly turn in the last week. And while this is all perfectly normal autumnal activity, it has prompted people to start wondering if they should dare put the heating on yet.

Reddit user Ok-Ebb5960 turned to r/AskUK to hear when other people are thinking of caving to the cold weather, going so far as to add:

‘I’ve been thinking about turning on my heating for the last few days. Am I being a Total Wuss or are others thinking they will too?!’

If you’re also struggling to decide whether it’s too soon to turn the heating on, here’s what everyone else is saying…

1.

‘I’m thinking that I might soon consider shutting the little kitchen window that’s been open for 4 months.’

-Classic_Mammoth_9379

2.

‘My heating has never been turned off in theory, it is just that the thermostat is set to 20c all year round during the day, so it switches on when it switches on, which it did today.’

-Peter_Sofa

3.

‘Not until I’ve had a week or two of feeling cold every day even after putting on an extra layer. Usually some time in October.’

-HarissaPorkMeatballs

4.

‘When the wife and kids say they’re cold.’

-Cam2910

5.

‘Just turned it on an hour ago. Tbh, I’m still warm enough, but my partner runs colder, and I’m at the point in my life where I can afford it. Growing up with a tight northern dad I was conditioned to hardly ever use it, but now, for the sake of a hundred quid a month I care a lot less.’

-Routine_Ad1823

6.

‘Today and the bloody boiler is playing up. I’m going to get heat pump sooner rather than later. God knows why the boiler is so flakey.’

-Exact_Setting9562

7.

‘I always try to leave it til November if I possibly can (NW England). It’s barely even cold enough for a jumper at the moment.’

-Stunning-Wave7305

8.

‘Mad, it’s barely two layer weather. When I’m putting on 3+ layers and still feeling cold then it’s time.’

-ZodiacKiller20

9.