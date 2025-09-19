Entertainment Live radio northern ireland

There’s never a bad time to listen again to this hilarous classic Radio Ulster call, and the brilliant animation is the icing on the cake

The late and much-missed BBC Radio Ulster presenter Gerry Anderson, who also presented the short-lived Anderson Country on BBC Radio 4, had a unique style.

In one legendary encounter, he took a call from a man who was struggling with the results of the old chalk-line chicken hypnotism trick – and he just let it ride through a rollercoaster of emotion and hilarity.

It inspired animators Flickerpix Animation to feature it as one of their On The Air with Gerry Anderson episodes. Take a look. You won’t be disappointed.

There isn’t a second wasted – comedy gold from start to finish.

The hilarious video found its way to Twitter back in 2022, and Paul O’Kane summed up the experience.

The post really brightened people’s days.

You can – and should – check out more episodes of On The Air with Gerry Anderson here.

