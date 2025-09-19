Pics Bonnie Greer Question Time racism

This Question Time audience member’s anti-immigration rhetoric completely crumpled under the scrutiny of Bonnie Greer, and the internet was here for it

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 19th, 2025

Now that parliament is back, so is BBC’s flagship political debate show, Question Time.

With that comes the inevitable pro-immigration audience member pushing the ‘it’s not racism, it’s just safety’ line – also shared by people defending the violent thugs who tried to burn down a hotel with migrants inside it.

Let’s take a look at this week’s beaut, and how quickly he came unravelled under questioning from the fabulous Bonnie Greer, as he weighed in on ‘What can Trump teach the UK about immigration?’.

That’s the way to do it. Viewers immensely enjoyed the exchange.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Bonnie Greer had, in fact, already answered the question ‘What can Trump teach the UK about immigration?’ in a much more succinct way.

READ MORE

Bonnie Greer minced not a single word in her assessment of a UK-US ‘special relationship’ with Trump at the helm

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab