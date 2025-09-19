This Question Time audience member’s anti-immigration rhetoric completely crumpled under the scrutiny of Bonnie Greer, and the internet was here for it

Pics Bonnie Greer Question Time racism

Now that parliament is back, so is BBC’s flagship political debate show, Question Time.

With that comes the inevitable pro-immigration audience member pushing the ‘it’s not racism, it’s just safety’ line – also shared by people defending the violent thugs who tried to burn down a hotel with migrants inside it.

Let’s take a look at this week’s beaut, and how quickly he came unravelled under questioning from the fabulous Bonnie Greer, as he weighed in on ‘What can Trump teach the UK about immigration?’.

Man with orange face and Oompa-Loompa outfit, "There's no racial overtone in saying we want to preserve and protect our borders, our women and children, our history and our heritage" Bonnie Greer, "When did the UK open the doors and let everybody in?" Man, "I see, yeah" Bonnie… pic.twitter.com/Xo3nEh6GFN — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 18, 2025

That’s the way to do it. Viewers immensely enjoyed the exchange.

1.

With one simple question Bonnie Greer stumps Posh Lion-O wheeling out the old coded line of: “We want to preserve and protect our women and children.” You can see his brain buffering in real time.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/d59xlJxG97 — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 18, 2025

2.

Bit rich complaining about people arriving on boats when you look like you’ve just stepped off a pirate ship #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/dtgTCx5PbK — Ollie Walker (@ollie_walker) September 18, 2025

3.

He really is an attention seeking idiot who got his arse handed to him on a plate https://t.co/igWSPAtXue — Sir Maghera (@MagheraSir) September 18, 2025

4.

She's brilliant — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 18, 2025

5.

The professional Englishman blinked furiously when put on the spot by a lady with an opinion — L. H. (@Wawlls) September 18, 2025

6.

Fucking Horatio Nelson in the #bbcqt audience complaining about immigration. So much ignorance in that audience. As Fiona Bruce says, “We select the audience to be as thick as shit.” pic.twitter.com/6HjLCagrJG — Paul Duerinckx (@drinckx) September 18, 2025

7.

These people who believe it’s immigrants who are a danger to women need to be reminded that up to 67.7% of those convicted after the #FaragesRiots had previously been reported for offences of Domestic Violence. Violent far-right thugs are the danger to women, not immigrants. — Neil #FBPE #NoPasaran ✊ #WokeAs (@HullDockster) September 18, 2025

8.

Well done Bonnie. The panic in his eyes was a thing to behold. https://t.co/BBDlvBikQw — Sheila Scoular (@sheilascoular) September 18, 2025

9.

Somebody tell that clown with the stupid cravat the UK is an island made up of immigrants from the beginning of time! #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/71fM5LMVMD — OldBaller ✊ (@F4RUC) September 18, 2025

10.

The state of this guy who wants to preserve and protect ‘his women, children & heritage’…he was schooled brilliantly by @Bonn1eGreer, and the reaction of the women sat around him was priceless! #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/BLYSvcqNJh — ®️I©️y ☮︎ (@VividRicky) September 18, 2025

11.

Oh how we love Bonnie Greer who slowly, skilfully and calmly exposes idiocy and ignorance on programmes such as @bbcquestiontime https://t.co/IrKg0OurTR — Pam Smith (@smith_pam69218) September 19, 2025

12.

The look on the lady’s face behind him speaks volumes. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/hA3VgxzsdE — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 18, 2025

Bonnie Greer had, in fact, already answered the question ‘What can Trump teach the UK about immigration?’ in a much more succinct way.

BBC Question Time moment Asked what Donald Trump can teach the UK about immigration, US-born broadcaster Bonnie Greer fired back with just “Nothing” — the audience erupted in applause #BBCQT #Trump pic.twitter.com/aseEHhWMuC — Venkat ⚡️ (@WealthArigato) September 18, 2025

