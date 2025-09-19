Life national guard star wars troll

This true American hero plays Star Wars’ The Imperial March while they follow the National Guard around Washington DC and it’s simply magnificent

Saul Hutson. Updated September 19th, 2025

A lot of people feel helpless in the face of what is happening in Washington, DC, and really all of America. One person who doesn’t? The one walking around behind the National Guard in Washington, DC while playing the bad guy song from ‘Star Wars.’

Just A+ levels of trolling going on here. It’s the absolute best song for the moment. The commitment to stick with the bit for over a minute and a half. The guardsmen are clearly irritated, but they also have no idea how to make it stop.

We need more heroes like this.

