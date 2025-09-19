This true American hero plays Star Wars’ The Imperial March while they follow the National Guard around Washington DC and it’s simply magnificent

Life national guard star wars troll

A lot of people feel helpless in the face of what is happening in Washington, DC, and really all of America. One person who doesn’t? The one walking around behind the National Guard in Washington, DC while playing the bad guy song from ‘Star Wars.’

Dude has been following around National Guard Troops in DC playing the Imperial March from Star Wars. No all heroes wear capes.pic.twitter.com/bvl9vKILYM — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) September 19, 2025

Just A+ levels of trolling going on here. It’s the absolute best song for the moment. The commitment to stick with the bit for over a minute and a half. The guardsmen are clearly irritated, but they also have no idea how to make it stop.

We need more heroes like this.

1.

These are the American heroes we need to honor – the guy with the phone – not the traitors in uniform. — Electron Stealer (@ElectronStealer) September 19, 2025

2.

I would be annoyed if I were those guys. But that is fuckin funny. — Anthology of Interest (@ns4235) September 19, 2025

3.

I’m developing a new-found respect for this type of influencing. — MotherofEagles (@CCknockout) September 19, 2025

4.

5.

Holy smokes is this so very good. — Roddy (@RodKahx) September 19, 2025

6.

No one beats the French at that game. pic.twitter.com/SvNhHzUVAx — Pélo In Paname (@peloinpaname) September 19, 2025

7.