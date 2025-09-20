‘What is something women do in private that will surprise men?’ – 17 habits that may be beyond the male imagination (NSFW)

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Men are simple creatures. When they’re alone they’ll happily watch TV for hours, think about power tools, or indulge in what can be euphemistically described as ‘me time’.

But what about women? Do the fairer sex get up to things that men can’t even contemplate? Reddit user lvinzsol wanted to know, so they threw this question over to the women on r/AskReddit:

‘What is something women do in private that will surprise men?’

Here are the top replies that are sure to sound familiar to women…

1.

‘My brother walked in on me plucking my moustache. He seemed pretty surprised by that.’

-Comics4Cookies

2.

‘Shave our toe hairs.’

-Punrusorth

3.

‘When I’m home and not wearing a bra, I’m usually in a big tshirt that I tuck under my breasts.’

-floatinhgirl39

4.

‘Idly scratch my crotch while, say, watching tv, not in a sexual way, but in scratching an actual itch way’

-taekwondo_girl_lily

5.

‘Argue with imaginary people in the shower …and win the argument’

-ibasly

6.

‘Hang out in silence. Sometimes I get home and never turn on the tv, music, or any other sound and I spend the whole night like that. Or in the car while driving, sometimes I just need the sound off.’

-Yobeezy

7.

‘My husband was unprepared for the amount of silly walking, silly dancing, and obnoxious singing he was going to walk in on.’

-jessipowers

8.

‘Touch our boobs for no reason. Sometimes they’re like a stress ball lol.’

-honey_nut_cheeryhoe

9.