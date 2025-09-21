Entertainment computer games

RIP, Beethoven. You would have loved this trombone-themed computer game

Poke Staff. Updated September 21st, 2025

A game from Holy Wow Studios, Trombone Champ, was released in 2022 with this fanfare.

It received very positive reviews from players, but nothing in any of them prepared us for this Trombone Champ version of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5.

It’s not exactly in the ‘so bad it’s good’ category, but it’s definitely ‘so bad it’s hilarious.’ Unsurprisingly, it went wildly viral – picking up almost three million views within a day of posting.

This is what people had to say about it.

Sophie Kleeman shared these amazing game details.

How many hotdogs could Beethoven eat in one sitting? Answers on a postcard to …

