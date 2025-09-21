RIP, Beethoven. You would have loved this trombone-themed computer game

Entertainment computer games

A game from Holy Wow Studios, Trombone Champ, was released in 2022 with this fanfare.

Trombone Champ v1.00 is out! Grab it now (or whenever you feel like it… it's your life)! Thank you to our devoted little set of followers and everyone who helped playtest! https://t.co/hGpueMFwhz pic.twitter.com/riWsIxlSk3 — Holy Wow (🎺TROMBONE CHAMP AVAILABLE NOW!) (@HolyWowStudios) September 16, 2022

It received very positive reviews from players, but nothing in any of them prepared us for this Trombone Champ version of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5.

The world's first trombone rhythm game is instantly a GOTY contender. And no, I'm not kidding. Turn up the volume and hear Beethoven like you've never heard it before. https://t.co/Qu7Cmkhjzc pic.twitter.com/jTXNdWx3Zm — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) September 20, 2022

It’s not exactly in the ‘so bad it’s good’ category, but it’s definitely ‘so bad it’s hilarious.’ Unsurprisingly, it went wildly viral – picking up almost three million views within a day of posting.

This is what people had to say about it.

I am beside myself https://t.co/DYj3L3NeFf — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 21, 2022

Finally: Beethoven the way it was meant to be heard https://t.co/wFPlQDGI4T — Robert Komaniecki (@Komaniecki_R) September 21, 2022

This ended me 😅🤣 https://t.co/uMcPmrnPpb — Holly Brockwell (@holly) September 21, 2022

sometimes there's so much beauty in the world and i feel like i cant handle it https://t.co/lsfUL5uHxJ — James Brady (@jamesbradyisme) September 21, 2022

Sophie Kleeman shared these amazing game details.

<> I genuinely thought the trombone game couldn’t get any funnier and then I read the actual review https://t.co/r872ziRDnL pic.twitter.com/DNgen9wOxI — Sophie Kleeman (@sophiekleeman) September 21, 2022

How many hotdogs could Beethoven eat in one sitting? Answers on a postcard to …

