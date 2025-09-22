Politics charlie kirk funeral donald trump

Donald Trump started wanging on about tariffs during his Charlie Kirk eulogy and as a terrifying glimpse into the presidential mind it’s hard to beat – 19 reactions that say it all

Saul Hutson. Updated September 22nd, 2025

The Charlie Kirk funeral was a chance for his friends, family, and supporters to say goodbye to the podcaster. It was also a chance for Donald Trump to get off some hot takes.

Trump took the stage to memorialize his good friend. At some point he probably mentioned Kirk. But for most of the eulogy, he was busy spouting campaign rally points. Listen in on how the President mourns:

Sir, this is a funeral.

Not only are these claims dubious at best, they are coming at a funeral for someone Trump has described in the past as “like a son” to him. They say everyone grieves differently. Twitter disagrees.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2