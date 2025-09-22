Donald Trump accidentally publicised a private message to his Attorney General, asking her to prosecute his enemies faster – 17 stunned reactions

US donald trump pam bondi

It’s no secret that Donald Trump wants to punish anyone who speaks out against him.

For example: –

He has suggested removing US citizenship from long-standing critic Rosie O’Donnell, He had numerous lawyers sacked for being part of the DOJ investigations into his handling of classified documents, His FCC strong-armed Disney/ABC into pulling Jimmy Kimmel off the air for mocking Trump’s performative response to Charlie Kirk’s death.

Just to name a few.

In a Truth Social post which appears to have been meant as a private message to Attorney General Pam Bondi, he pushed her to get a move on with prosecuting some other perceived enemies – former FBI director James Comey, Senator Adam Schiff and New York’s AG Letitia James.

It just keeps getting more insane. Trump apparently tried to send a DM to Pam Bondi essentially telling her that his enemies need to be prosecuted. Instead he posted it on Truth Social, and it’s now been deleted. pic.twitter.com/URZq7mIvVq — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) September 20, 2025

He replaced the deleted post with a less specific call to action.

What he is saying quite clearly is that Pam Bondi must indict several of his long-time political enemies immediately or she will be fired and replaced by someone who will. pic.twitter.com/EP8rthm5CS — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 21, 2025

What kind of a crooked idiot publicly asks the DOJ to target people? Hillary Clinton saw some sort of parallel.

Imagine if Richard Nixon had just tweeted out the Watergate scandal rather than putting it on secret tapes. That’s what this is. pic.twitter.com/y8W4Xt0Tha — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 21, 2025

She wasn’t the only one.

1.

This is the most corrupt and disgusting thing I think I’ve ever seen from a president. A blatantly impeachable offense. Republicans in Congress will say and do nothing. pic.twitter.com/3OJn6tLtaM — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 20, 2025

2.

If Joe Biden put up a post demanding the prosecution of his political enemies, Republicans would have lost their fucking minds. pic.twitter.com/2NxSjsLvRO — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 20, 2025

3.

Trump's turning the DOJ into his personal mob protection racket, with Epstein's enablers and opioid profiteers running the show, America's not a banana republic, but he's making it one fast. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) September 20, 2025

4.

This is INSANE pic.twitter.com/Fr29bIW5WV — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 20, 2025

5.

It’s crazy that his internal comms to his own admin are as propagandist and unhinged as his social media posts. — Justin (@jmsltd1) September 21, 2025

6.

There is no world in which it is normal for the president to publicly call upon his attorney general to hurry up and prosecute his political foes. It’s like the Watergate tapes but posted on social media. Let’s get a grip on what’s happening here. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2025

7.

I’m old enough to remember republicans losing their collective minds for years on end about Clinton saying what’s up to his AG on the tarmac. — JA (@jesse_altman) September 21, 2025

8.

Either Trump posted a private message to Pam Bondi, or he has lost his mind. Neither are good. — Joe Thomas (@joe97559604) September 20, 2025

