Donald Trump accidentally publicised a private message to his Attorney General, asking her to prosecute his enemies faster – 17 stunned reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 22nd, 2025

It’s no secret that Donald Trump wants to punish anyone who speaks out against him.

For example: –

He has suggested removing US citizenship from long-standing critic Rosie O’Donnell,

He had numerous lawyers sacked for being part of the DOJ investigations into his handling of classified documents,

His FCC strong-armed Disney/ABC into pulling Jimmy Kimmel off the air for mocking Trump’s performative response to Charlie Kirk’s death.

Just to name a few.

In a Truth Social post which appears to have been meant as a private message to Attorney General Pam Bondi, he pushed her to get a move on with prosecuting some other perceived enemies – former FBI director James Comey, Senator Adam Schiff and New York’s AG Letitia James.

He replaced the deleted post with a less specific call to action.

What kind of a crooked idiot publicly asks the DOJ to target people? Hillary Clinton saw some sort of parallel.

She wasn’t the only one.

