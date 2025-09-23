The Jimmy Kimmel Live studio will be the happiest place on earth after Disney overturns his ‘indefinite’ suspension – 17 thrilled responses

US disney jimmy kimmel

Six days after his show was pulled off air by Disney/ABC, under pressure from FCC Chair Brendan Carr, Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘indefinite’ suspension has ended.

MAJOR BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel will return to air according to The Walt Disney Company after coming to an agreement. This is AMAZING news!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PLUejwiu6x — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 22, 2025

BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return on Tuesday night following a brief suspension. "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because… pic.twitter.com/JrNKM05C3O — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 22, 2025

The outcry over government overreach had seen stars writing open letters, other satirists calling out Trump and his henchmen for trampling on free speech, cancellations of appearances by people such as Olivia Rodrigo, and hundreds of thousands of Disney customers cancelling their contracts.

Disney has lost nearly $4 billion in market value since suspending Jimmy Kimmel. pic.twitter.com/SiSMCIns5j — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 20, 2025

The announcement looks like a victory for pushback, and economic pragmatism.

WE THE PEOPLE hold the power.

Donald Trump does not.

Never forget that and start USING YOUR POWER. Welcome back @jimmykimmel ! pic.twitter.com/CLJjtaVzus — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) September 22, 2025

We suspect it won’t go down well with the Orange Man-baby.

Trump about to have a meltdown https://t.co/Dh1p7J5mBo pic.twitter.com/PpBDa3oCt5 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 22, 2025

If you were wondering whether Jimmy Kimmel was planning a softly, softly return, so as not to bring down the wrath of Trump upon his head again, we’re guessing that’s a big fat no.

BREAKING FOX NEWS: Jimmy Kimmel announces that Gavin Newsom @GovPressOffice will be tomorrow nights return to the air guest. pic.twitter.com/nr2UsfNdly — Staff Sergeant Johnson (@Colonel_Myway) September 22, 2025

