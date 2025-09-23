US disney jimmy kimmel

The Jimmy Kimmel Live studio will be the happiest place on earth after Disney overturns his ‘indefinite’ suspension – 17 thrilled responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 23rd, 2025

Six days after his show was pulled off air by Disney/ABC, under pressure from FCC Chair Brendan Carr, Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘indefinite’ suspension has ended.

The outcry over government overreach had seen stars writing open letters, other satirists calling out Trump and his henchmen for trampling on free speech, cancellations of appearances by people such as Olivia Rodrigo, and hundreds of thousands of Disney customers cancelling their contracts.

The announcement looks like a victory for pushback, and economic pragmatism.

We suspect it won’t go down well with the Orange Man-baby.

If you were wondering whether Jimmy Kimmel was planning a softly, softly return, so as not to bring down the wrath of Trump upon his head again, we’re guessing that’s a big fat no.

Here’s how people have been reacting.

