US donald trump

Donald Trump ranted about the UN’s escalator and teleprompter breaking down, but it turned out his own team had messed up – 27 hilariously scathing reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 24th, 2025

By now, you’ll have seen that Donald Trump’s address to the UN was one of his most unhinged, rambling speeches yet – and it has stiff competition.

Before he even reached the chamber, however, Trump began having troubles with technology. The escalator stopped as soon as he stepped onto it, then – according to Trump – the teleprompter wasn’t working.

Of course, he made it out to be a much bigger deal than it was.

He even brought it up on Truth Social, or Trump’s Diary – as it should be called.

The teleprompter fail was a bit of a mystery.

Associated Press got to the bottom of the problem …Trump regime incompetence.

That’s what we’d all have assumed, right? Not Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She had other suspicions.

If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately. The Times reported this on Sunday.. (Screengrab of a report about staff joking that they would turn off the escalators and make him walk.)

She might have been bristling, but the incident entertained the internet.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2