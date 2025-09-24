Donald Trump ranted about the UN’s escalator and teleprompter breaking down, but it turned out his own team had messed up – 27 hilariously scathing reactions

US donald trump

By now, you’ll have seen that Donald Trump’s address to the UN was one of his most unhinged, rambling speeches yet – and it has stiff competition.

Before he even reached the chamber, however, Trump began having troubles with technology. The escalator stopped as soon as he stepped onto it, then – according to Trump – the teleprompter wasn’t working.

This is insane… As Trump arrived to the UN, the escalator stopped working the moment he stepped on it. Then the teleprompter stopped working the moment he got up to the podium to speak. pic.twitter.com/XBTgfr6zJ8 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) September 23, 2025

Of course, he made it out to be a much bigger deal than it was.

Trump: All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle. If the First Lady wasn't in great shape, she would have fallen. She's in great shape. We're both in good shape. And then a teleprompter that didn't work. These are the two… pic.twitter.com/TVkI5Bb1in — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 23, 2025

He even brought it up on Truth Social, or Trump’s Diary – as it should be called.

Trump complaining about the escalator and teleprompter pic.twitter.com/WiSdHDM1D5 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 23, 2025

The teleprompter fail was a bit of a mystery.

⚡️JUST IN: President of the UNGA Annalena Baerbock following Trump’s statements: I would like to assure you that UN teleprompters are working perfectly.pic.twitter.com/PSNofAMjPD — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) September 23, 2025

Associated Press got to the bottom of the problem …Trump regime incompetence.

A U.N. official said the UN understands that someone from the president’s party who ran ahead of him inadvertently triggered the stop mechanism on the escalator. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the White House was operating the teleprompter for Trump. https://t.co/DZwqyWtYVn — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) September 23, 2025

That’s what we’d all have assumed, right? Not Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She had other suspicions.

She might have been bristling, but the incident entertained the internet.

