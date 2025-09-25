‘What is one secret you wish you could tell your spouse, but instead you’ll take to your grave?’ – 23 surprisingly wholesome confessions

Life r/AskReddit relationships

Anybody who has ever been asked by their spouse how their bold new haircut looks will know that sometimes you have to be ever-so-slightly economical with the truth when it comes to relationships.

That’s not to say outright lying is ever a good plan, but it may be occasionally worth saving everyone’s feelings and a world of trouble by keeping one or two things under your hat.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after user Necessary_Leek_6970 posed this question:



‘What is one secret you wish you could tell your spouse, but instead you’ll take to your grave?’



And the answers were way more wholesome than you’d expect, like these…

1.

‘On our first date, the pie crust was store bought and the key lime filling was made with a mix. Nothing was from scratch. I literally had to learn how to make pies to cover this mistake.’

–Ok-Ad-2605

2.

‘That time, a few years back, when cycling to work on an icy wooden board-walk, and I had to brake suddenly, and the bike skidded out from under me, cost a couple hundred dollars damage to the bike and broke my elbow, requiring time off work and a screw in my humorous….

‘Well, that was not an emergency braking due to a car crossing the path in front of me… It was a result of the thought ‘Hey, this looks slippery, I wonder what will happen if I lock the rear brake?’!’

–Kooky_Narwhal8184

3.

‘Our 13-year-old beloved German Shepherd suffered greatly on the day she left us, when he was at work, before I could get her to the vet. I will never tell him this. Some things are better left unsaid.’

–magnoliasmum

4.

‘His mother’s macaroni salad is disgusting, and I can only get a few mouthfuls down to be polite if I dump enough pepper on it to kill it.’

–TeeTheT-Rex

5.

‘That I didn’t let her win at mini golf on our first date, I’m legitimately just that bad at mini golf.’

–UltimaGabe

6.

”You’re turning into your mother.’ He’d break!’

–FlowerDour

7.

‘I told him watching him clean the shower turns me on. He cleans that baby with such enthusiasm for the past 25 years. It does nothing for me but I reward him for his efforts.’

–CookieLouise

8.

‘The novel that she wrote and is trying to get published is extremely mediocre. She wrote it in Spanish and translated it into English. It is fine. Not terrible but not great either. Maybe it’s better in Spanish? My Spanish isn’t good enough to really judge that though.

‘I keep encouraging her to write because she has a lot of interesting things to say. She can only get better! Plus, it makes her happy. I just don’t see this novel getting published in English in the US.’

–okWriter4215

9.

‘My mom did help me make that blanket I gave you for our first Christmas… it wasn’t all me.’

–OutsideFishy57

10.

‘Whenever my spouse and I can’t decide something trivial, like what restaurant to eat at, we’ll consult a Magic 8-ball. If it’s a positive response we go with option A, if it’s a negative response we go with option B, and if it’s a neutral response we roll again.

‘Here’s the thing she doesn’t know: in a standard magic 8-ball, there are 10 positive responses, 5 negative, and 5 neutral. So whenever I really want my restaurant or whatever to win I make sure it’s the ‘positive’ option so that the odds are in my favour.’

–UltraChip

11.

‘If you ask my spouse who said ‘I love you’ first, my spouse will proudly say that I did. Except I did not say I love you first.

‘My spouse very much misheard me during a moment of – ahem – passion and responded ‘I love you too’. We were 18/19 years old at the time (college sweethearts) so I felt awkward correcting them and just went with it from that day on.

‘It worked out obviously (actually falling in love) so no harm done.’

–tobias_fuunke

12.

‘The first time I went to their house, I massaged their head until they fell asleep on the couch. They farted so loud that their own cat bolted out the room.’

–PepsiMaxHoe