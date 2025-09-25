The White House’s replacement of Joe Biden’s portrait with a photo of an auto-pen has people wondering if the country is being run by eight-year-olds – 19 withering put-downs

US donald trump joe biden The White House

It’s all change at the White House under Donald Trump.

It isn’t just that he’s thrown out the old-fashioned concepts of abiding by legal rulings or hiring people based on their expertise for the job rather than how many hits they got on their conspiracy-theory podcast – he’s also making physical changes to the grounds and buildings.

Of course, he’s blinged up the Oval Office like he’s getting ready to shoot a Snoop Dogg video …

NEW: Trump shows off the Oval Office to his donors: "That's all 24-karat gold. That's why it just beams… I just felt it was important for this office to take on a look that was appropriate. It's more representative of what it should be." He's really working hard to lower… pic.twitter.com/sClxrTyy0R — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 19, 2025

Then there’s the enormous ballroom he’s building, supposedly at his own expense …

The Trump administration just announced they will be building a massive $200 million gold-plated ballroom at the White House after signing a law cutting 17 million Americans’ health care. pic.twitter.com/0PJ8QP15Jf — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 31, 2025

And, lest we forget, he’s obliterated the famous Rose Garden in favour of a tacky terrace club for his cronies …

The White House Rose Garden is now a full blown country club concrete patio with horrendous music blasting through the speakers pic.twitter.com/Kt8m8Pqk7Q — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 19, 2025

Along with the Rose Garden makeunder comes a revamp of the adjoining West Wing Colonnade, with a new Walk of Fame featuring all the presidents of the US – in portrait form, thankfully, rather than the more Trumpian animatronics that he might have had if he hadn”t fallen out with his tech billionaire buddy.

It being Trump, there had to be something tacky about it, and that was a childish prank with the portrait of Joe Biden.

The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade Wait for it… ️ pic.twitter.com/ApWfdxfFQa — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) September 24, 2025

NEW AT THE WHITE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/tTXQnkQp5f — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 24, 2025

In case you missed it, they’ve replaced President Biden with an auto-pen, as a reminder of their allegations that Biden wasn’t actually in charge, and that the regime was using an auto-pen to sign off orders from Barack Obama – and even from Dr Jill Biden.

Most people weren’t impressed by the childish prank.

1.

Grow the fuck up. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 24, 2025

2.

BREAKING: The White House has placed a photo of an auto-pen instead of a portrait of former President Biden on the “Presidential Walk of Fame” This is the most immature and stupid presidential administration in history. pic.twitter.com/zk87VqDubb — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 24, 2025

3.

The “Presidential Walk of Fame” is supposed to honor history. Instead, Trump turns it into a middle school prank wall. This is how unserious and insecure he is — mocking Biden with an auto-pen while the world laughs at America. https://t.co/zzweFJ5XIb — Victorola (@Victorola799) September 24, 2025

4.

5.

So haunted by the ghost of a real presidency they can't even look at a portrait. The pettiness is monumental, but the insecurity is even bigger. — Rahul Mani (@1RahulMani) September 24, 2025

6.

Trump was such a bad president that he lost to an autopen by 7 million votes. https://t.co/CUIZnqImSL — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 24, 2025

7.

How insecure and broken of a man do you have to be to do this? I would NEVER let anyone I was jealous of see me sweat like this — Politics x Pop (@PoliticsxPop) September 24, 2025

8.

Did somebody explain the joke to Grandpa Sharty or is he too busy still getting his ass kicked by Jimmy Kimmel? — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 24, 2025

9.

10.