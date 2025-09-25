US donald trump joe biden The White House

The White House’s replacement of Joe Biden’s portrait with a photo of an auto-pen has people wondering if the country is being run by eight-year-olds – 19 withering put-downs

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 25th, 2025

It’s all change at the White House under Donald Trump.

It isn’t just that he’s thrown out the old-fashioned concepts of abiding by legal rulings or hiring people based on their expertise for the job rather than how many hits they got on their conspiracy-theory podcast – he’s also making physical changes to the grounds and buildings.

Of course, he’s blinged up the Oval Office like he’s getting ready to shoot a Snoop Dogg video …

Then there’s the enormous ballroom he’s building, supposedly at his own expense …

And, lest we forget, he’s obliterated the famous Rose Garden in favour of a tacky terrace club for his cronies …

Along with the Rose Garden makeunder comes a revamp of the adjoining West Wing Colonnade, with a new Walk of Fame featuring all the presidents of the US – in portrait form, thankfully, rather than the more Trumpian animatronics that he might have had if he hadn”t fallen out with his tech billionaire buddy.

It being Trump, there had to be something tacky about it, and that was a childish prank with the portrait of Joe Biden.

In case you missed it, they’ve replaced President Biden with an auto-pen, as a reminder of their allegations that Biden wasn’t actually in charge, and that the regime was using an auto-pen to sign off orders from Barack Obama – and even from Dr Jill Biden.

Most people weren’t impressed by the childish prank.

