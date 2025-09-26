Politics donald trump threats

Donald Trump just basically put half of America on notice and no one is okay with it

Saul Hutson. Updated September 26th, 2025

In the latest episode of “He’s not even trying to hide it anymore,” Donald Trump used a press conference to issue a threat to… the entire Democratic Party and any of its supporters?

Let’s take a listen:

Yep. Sure seems like he’s telling anyone who disagrees with his politics that they now have a big fat target on their backs. Seems rather unpresidential, no? He already incited one riot, maybe he’s putting plans for the sequel in place.

Sadly, this type of angry rhetoric has been normalized during Trump 2.0, but that didn’t stop people in the comments from calling this out for what it is.

