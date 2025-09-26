Donald Trump just basically put half of America on notice and no one is okay with it

Politics donald trump threats

In the latest episode of “He’s not even trying to hide it anymore,” Donald Trump used a press conference to issue a threat to… the entire Democratic Party and any of its supporters?

Let’s take a listen:

BREAKING: In a shocking moment, Trump threatens Dems with violence: “The radical left is causing the problem…. It’s going to get worse and ultimately it’s going to go back on them… bad things happen when they play these games.” That’s a coded threat.pic.twitter.com/Pi2vvW0uwl — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) September 25, 2025

Yep. Sure seems like he’s telling anyone who disagrees with his politics that they now have a big fat target on their backs. Seems rather unpresidential, no? He already incited one riot, maybe he’s putting plans for the sequel in place.

Sadly, this type of angry rhetoric has been normalized during Trump 2.0, but that didn’t stop people in the comments from calling this out for what it is.

1.

He is the most reckless, dangerous, fascistic president of our lifetimes. He already incited one rightwing riot. https://t.co/1MKFsK9zGx — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 25, 2025

2.

I prefer Presidents who DON’T threaten half of the populace and deploy the military against them. This is actually insane. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 25, 2025

3.

Every day, I am stunned at the shit he gets away with. When will the GOP leaders say enough is enough? Threatening violence against half the country won’t do it. What will? Actual violence against our citizens? — JustmyOpinion (@CHBryant04) September 25, 2025

4.

We have become numb to this but just try and imagine Bush or Clinton or Obama or Biden or Reagan saying anything like this. You can’t. He is sui generis. He is uniquely reckless and dangerous and irresponsible. More mob boss than national leader. https://t.co/1MKFsK9zGx — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 25, 2025

5.

I miss when Richard Nixon was the country’s worst memory. — ObsessaFilma (@obsessafilma) September 25, 2025

6.

So dangerous and irresponsible. Both from the fake reporter, and the president. https://t.co/tdzoD2GsKH — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 25, 2025

7.