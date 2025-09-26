The boss of Ticketmaster said concert tickets are actually underpriced and global supplies of self-awareness just hit critical lows – 17 top-priced smackdowns

Entertainment concert tickets ticketmaster

It’s not hard to see that rich people are delusional sociopaths without any connection to the rest of society just trying to survive in the real world. But just in case, here’s the latest proof.

Michael Rapino, the CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, which owns Ticketmaster, was speaking about the price of concert tickets recently. He said it’s a badge of honor for people to pay $70,000 for front court seats to a basketball game. Sure. Why not?

Then he talked about how low (not a typo) concert ticket prices are.

The CEO of Live Nation-Ticketmaster says that concert tickets are “underpriced” and have been “for a long time.” He also believes there’s plenty of room to raises prices. pic.twitter.com/hKZa7YAVLU — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) September 25, 2025

There’s out of touch with reality and then there’s whatever this statement is. If this is the man in charge of making concerts more affordable, we are all in great danger. At least our wallets are.

Music fans were not impressed.

Ticketmaster is a monopoly and they are ruining the live music experience. — Mr. Brah (@WolfmansBrah) September 25, 2025

His name is Michael Rapino incase anyone wants to Google the beautiful brand new houses (yes, multiple) he recently bought — Jonny Jon Jon Junior Shabadoo (@Not_ur_avg_Jon) September 25, 2025

We live in a 2 tier society. The “Have Yachts” vs the “Have Nots”. We will never be invited to the “Have Yachts”. These tickets can be priced at the levels described above because we have enough rich people to buy them. Our money is broken. — Justin O’Halloran (@JustinOHallo) September 25, 2025

People who make A LOT of money: “We’re not making enough money so we’re going to gouge you for more for the things that give you joy while you’re suffering because everyone is gouging you.” The very definition of capitalism. — IrRevrant ️‍⚧️️‍☮️ (@IrRevrant) September 25, 2025

Ticketmaster made concert-going unaffordable to many working class people. The difference before and after Ticketmaster controlled 80pct of venues was remarkable.

What happened to tickets under $45 for a show? It’s time to shut them down & go back to buying tickets from the venue — ☮️ & Liberty ✊️ (@eyebright22) September 25, 2025

That monopoly must be broken up. It was cheaper for people to buy Taylor Swift tickets for London and fly there than to buy tickets for the show alone in the US. It’s a monopoly that has been gouging concert goers for decades. — Jail the #RepugTraitors! (@danno1130) September 25, 2025

8.