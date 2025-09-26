Entertainment concert tickets ticketmaster

The boss of Ticketmaster said concert tickets are actually underpriced and global supplies of self-awareness just hit critical lows – 17 top-priced smackdowns

Saul Hutson. Updated September 26th, 2025

It’s not hard to see that rich people are delusional sociopaths without any connection to the rest of society just trying to survive in the real world. But just in case, here’s the latest proof.

Michael Rapino, the CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, which owns Ticketmaster, was speaking about the price of concert tickets recently. He said it’s a badge of honor for people to pay $70,000 for front court seats to a basketball game. Sure. Why not?

Then he talked about how low (not a typo) concert ticket prices are.

There’s out of touch with reality and then there’s whatever this statement is. If this is the man in charge of making concerts more affordable, we are all in great danger. At least our wallets are.

Music fans were not impressed.

