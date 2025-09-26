‘What’s a clear sign you should stop being friends with someone?’ 15 reasons to say goodbye for good

Life friends r/AskReddit relationships

Sometimes the sagest relationship advice comes from the most unexpected sources. This week, insomiaknight‘s prompt, ‘What is a clear sign you should stop being friends with someone?’, begs the question, why ask Deidre when you can r/AskReddit?

The internet’s amateur agony aunts had plenty to say about toxic friendships, and it could be exactly what some of us need to hear.

1.

‘If you leave every hangout feeling drained instead of happy, that’s your sign. Friends are supposed to add to your life, not make it feel like extra homework.’

MistyLilact

2.

‘This is rather unpopular, but if they start treating your friendship like a relationship where they want you to solely focus on them. Also, when they come up with excuses when they’re not there for you, but refuse to listen to you when you tell them that you’re also going through hard times. ‘Friendships are not supposed be draining. You’re not supposed to walk on eggshells around your friends. If you’re constantly worried about whether your actions will hurt your friend (the non serious actions ofcourse), then maybe you should stop investing in these friendships.’

burnoutaccount2024

3.

‘Lack of reciprocation.’

BerndTheBreadLoaf

4.

‘When you have to change your language around them to a degree you know they are just going to be upset if you say the wrong thing. ‘Also if communication always has to be initiated by you. Not saying a perfect 50/50 but if it’s like less than 20% it might be a good time reevaluate the relationship.’

the6sic6

5.

‘When they never ask about anything in your life and only talk about themselves.’

Calfro93

6.

‘I stop contact with people after they when it becomes clear they do not have your back or respect for you, but will still come to you cap in hand to do things for them.’

Gingerpanda72

7.