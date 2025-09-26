‘What’s a subtle sign that someone is a genuinely good person?’ – 22 little clues that you’ve stumbled across an absolute gem of a human

Life r/AskReddit

A passing glance at the news or social media at the moment would have you believe that pretty much everyone in the world is a villain, in one way or another.

However, it’s important to remember that this isn’t actually true but, in the attention economy we presently have the misfortune to exist in, it’s the loudest and most extreme voices that get the most attention.

Over on the AskReddit page they’ve been discussing the small ways in which you can identify someone with a big heart, after user Classic-Idea4929 posted this:

‘What’s a subtle sign that someone is a genuinely good person?’

Here are lots of heartwarming ways to recognise a delightful specimen of a human being.

1.

‘Idk, but back when AirBnB was “come sleep on someone’s couch,” I was anxious about sleeping on this elderly woman’s couch for two weeks.

‘She told me to help myself to anything in the living room, and after she went to bed I noticed she had a book on how to be a good host. Opened it up, and there were handwritten notes in the margin

‘So I would say that.’

–GoHomeDad

2.

‘Owning mistakes without getting defensive is such a green flag.’

–SchoolNarrow7518

3.

‘If you’re in a group – this person includes everyone and it could just be a personable person but there’s warmth and genuine care or curiosity. You’ll know it when you see it.’

–Amazingggcoolaid

4.

‘They do the right thing when no one is looking.’

–Some-Lie-9770

5.

‘They’re kind to people others ignore.’

–lzii01

6.

‘Their words and actions match.’

–GalaxyDankily

7.

‘They stick to their principles and values even when it’s inconvenient for them to do so.’

–Remarkable-Grape354

8.

‘They clean the lint out of the dryer when they are done for the next person.’

–ShittalkyCaps

9.

‘They don’t care if the cashier saw them drop their tip into the jar/bucket or not.’

–rishado

10.

‘They are kind to animals.’

–Tirzty

11.

‘They pick up litter that’s not theirs.’

–WeedNvidia

12.

‘You’re at a party where you don’t really know anyone, maybe you’re there with a friend or partner but end up on your own looking lost.

‘If someone sees that and makes an effort to speak to you and introduce you to others solely for the purpose of making you feel more comfortable, that’s a very good person.’

–kitjen