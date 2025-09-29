A ‘Classic Rock’ tribute account accidentally posted that Tom Petty played his last gig in 1917 and the replies were timeless

Entertainment classic rock tom petty

There’s no doubt that Tom Petty was a musical legend, with a stunning back catalogue from his work with The Heartbreakers and later with supergroup the Traveling Wilburys alongside George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison.

Such a pedigree makes him the perfect subject matter for popular Twitter account Classic Rock in Pics who must have been experiencing a bit of brain fog when they posted the following to their 1.2M followers.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers appeared at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California. September 25, 1917. It would be their final concert as Tom Petty passed away 2 weeks later. pic.twitter.com/cO5KuXdiBF — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) September 25, 2025

Did you spot the mistake? You’re not alone, as these wonderfully funny replies demonstrate.

1.

Saw him in 1885 on the Southern Accents tour, they brought in a full 16 covered wagons full of equipment — John Nada (@aerohogg) September 25, 2025

2.

The Heartbreakers circa 1917 pic.twitter.com/PaWLY4uj1l — Thomas Jackson’s stonewall (@Taint_Nuffum) September 25, 2025

3.

Learning to Fly was about his firsthand experience working with the Wright Brothers. — Turkish Republic of Northern Ireland (@ulsterkebab) September 25, 2025

4.

I had tickets to see him in concert in 1885 but couldn't make it. My horse died. — Scott G (@SkidWillie) September 25, 2025

5.

Not many know that Tom Petty was a volunteer for the french army during WW1. RIP warrior — Putin is a Virus (@PutinIsAVirus) September 25, 2025

6.

The "Hollywood Bowl" in 1917 pic.twitter.com/rC0T1pMCoi — Glenn Bush (@Bush1282022) September 25, 2025

7.

Tom Petty traveling back in time to perform at the Hollywood Bowl in 1917 pic.twitter.com/158U3Gkdto — TheÐogeGlory (@GloryDoge) September 25, 2025

8.

After this concert, "I Won't Back Down" was adopted by the allied powers during WW1 as their battle cry. — Jeff Runyon (@jrun462) September 25, 2025

9.

Civil War veterans at the concert were so awed and touched by Tom’s music that they reunited with their former opponents, captured in this iconic image pic.twitter.com/Fsu5vC2fjK — Pathfinder (@rdsp0ster) September 25, 2025

10.